Rules of CCMA and Bargaining Councils









Many of these questions revolve around the complexity and machinations of the conciliations and arbitrations held at both the CCMA. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency After each weekly column, our loyal readers send me comments, questions and anecdotal stories with regard to our labour law and regulations. Many of these questions revolve around the complexity and machinations of the conciliations and arbitrations held at both the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and the various bargaining councils who are authorised to have conciliations and arbitrations. Firstly, it must be known that if any of our readers are unaware of what should be done in the face of a dispute or a possible dispute, it is wise to contact the CCMA at any centre in order to get some guidance. This contact is free of charge and normally in a quick and simple structured answer, for free. Most of the CCMA centres have highly qualified commissioners who will give you cursory advice on what route to follow in order to ensure that your dispute will be placed before the authorised regulatory authority. As a default, if you’re not sure if you belong to a bargaining council, the dispute should be sent to the CCMA within 30 days after the dispute. If you are late, you can still apply for condonation in terms of a special form which is regulated by the rules. The rules are done in a simplistic format and are couched in a manner leaving some room for interpretation and are normally interpreted to try and get the dispute done as quickly and efficiently as possible. All the time frames in terms of the rules can be varied on application.

The entire structure is put together to try and make sure that justice is done in the simplest manner. It is often said that many of these rules are mere guidelines, but it ill behoves an applicant to ignore the rules without proper reason.

The management staff of the bargaining councils and the CCMA are fully aware that many applicants don’t have the knowledge and the wherewithal to both implement and understand the rules to the letter of the law. Obviously, trade unions, employer’ organisations and legal practitioners are treated more strictly and are often condemned if they breach a rule or ignore it. I have been involved in many arbitrations where labour consultants and labour lawyers are put to a much stricter interpretation of these rules and on occasion this interpretation is upheld by the Labour Court thereafter on review.

The rules are written in such a manner as to be easily understood and easily implemented. Much has been written about the rules and the interpretation thereof. And there are many books available which would help both the layman and the practitioner.

For instance, Juta’s have produced pocket companions and a much more in-depth commentary on these rules has been produced by Brian van Zyl which is now in its 4th edition, called CCMA Rules. The Van Zyl 4th edition is up to date and has been a useful guide and tool since it was first published in 2003.

There are numerous prescribed forms attached to the rules which can be downloaded from the Department of Labour website and used for the many and varied applications referred to in the rules. The most common prescribed form is the LRA 7.11 application commencing referral to the CCMA for a host of disputes. These rules have been supplemented by the Codes of Good Practice and the national Minimum Wage Regulations.

There are also very interesting and informative guidelines outlining how the structure of disputes should be followed. There are rules for the Labour Court and the Labour Appeal Court, for those who need to follow that path. It is, however, advisable to get legal advice before approaching the Labour Courts. We have may schedules such as the picketing regulations, guidelines on balloting and Codes of Good Practice on collective bargaining.

Rule 31 of the CCMA is incredibly important to know and understand, as it deals with numerous procedural issues arising out of applications. This rule will apply to condonation of late filing, management of cases, substitution, variation or rescission. There are many issues with regard to jurisdiction and other sorts of applications which will be brought by practitioners, and all done in terms of Rule 31. Rule 31 specifically outlines how the application must be done and must be supported by a properly signed affidavit.

The affidavit will outline all the material facts in chronological order and will give sufficient detail to enable anyone who wants to oppose the application to reply to the facts. It is common practice to outline the legal issues of the matter.

Once again, these legal issues must be detailed carefully so as to enable a reply. These sorts of applications can be brought about urgently and the relevant authority can be asked to hear the matter without adhering to the time frame.

These applications would outline the reasons why the dispute must be dealt with outside the time frames prescribed in the rules. Likewise, a notice of opposition and an answering affidavit must contain the substantive response. After seeing the opposition, the applicant may once again furnish a replying affidavit pertaining to the answers to the issues that were raised in response.

It must be remembered that the application must be brought at least 14 days prior to the date of the hearing on notice to all persons who have an interest in the application. Proof of this service on all the persons who have an interest must be supplied to the CCMA. The case number of the actual arbitration must be outlined in terms of Rule 31 and a full outline of the relief sought must be given.

On another issue altogether, in terms of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) and in particular Section 34, deductions from salary and may be made in only certain particular circumstances.

If the employee agrees in writing to the deduction in respect of a debt specified in an agreement the employer may go ahead. The deduction to reimburse an employer for loss or damage can only be made if the loss or damage occurred in the course of employment and was due to the fault of the employee and that the employer had followed a fair procedure and had given the employee a reasonable opportunity to show why the deduction should not be made.

The total amount of the debt cannot exceed the actual amount of the loss or damage and the total deductions from the employees’ remuneration does not exceed one quarter of the employees remuneration in money.