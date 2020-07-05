SA government trapped in Covid-19 pandemic predicament

With the easing of the lockdown regulations and South Africa gradually moving from level 5 to levels 4 and 3, restrictions on work and movement literally saw people taking to the streets between 6 and 9 am to “exercise their freedom”. In some quarters there were arguments that the State of Disaster and lockdown was unconstitutional and infringed on people’s freedom. We, however, understood the government and the president’s concern to save lives and prepare for the worst during the Covid-19 pandemic. After so many days of lockdown and the number of Covid-19-related deaths standing at over 3000, and cases of infection above 187 000 in South Africa, we are told that the worst is still to come. The experts, epidemiologists and health professionals have made it very clear that the threat of the coronavirus cannot be stopped, that there is no cure yet, and that we will have to learn to live with it for the foreseeable future. The strategy to “flatten the curve” and to contain possible infections was necessary to give government time to prepare its health strategy, source testing equipment and prepare hospitals and emergency beds for when the real spike or exponential increase in Covid-19 cases hits home when the winter season arrives.

I cannot describe my anxiety when a headline reads “Western Cape may need to dig mass graves for Covid-19 deaths” because the Western Cape expects more than 9000 Covid-19 related deaths.

What concerns me at the moment is the lobby that has pressured the government to ease the lockdown restrictions in order to save the economy, and for people to return to work.

From March 26 to May 15 the level of infection was well contained, but with the easing of the lockdown the rate of infection started to increase.

Despite the warning signs businesses started to open up, and argued that returning to work would save jobs and address the challenges of hunger and starvation in many homes.

The tourism industry, restaurants and fast food franchises, hairdressers and beauty salons and parlours were arguing how many billions in revenue had been lost and how many families were without income and in misery as a result of the lockdown.

With parents returning to work it was expected that schools also be opened, at least to save the academic year for matriculants. We have seen how unprepared we were as a country when large numbers of teachers tested positive for Covid-19.

Teachers’ unions and student organisation COSAS insisted that schools remain closed because both teachers and pupils had to be protected in a school and class environment that was not safe and Covid ready. Government departments and officials are really between a rock and a hard place.

A continuation of strict lockdown regulations will inevitably lead to massive job losses and an economic catastrophe with a predicted 3 to 7 million people joining the ranks of the unemployed on one hand, while on the other hand allowing people to return to work would result in more people travelling and sharing confined spaces in public transport, sharing bathrooms and restrooms in workplaces, long queues in banks and shops that will result in the expected spike in infections and deaths.

Clearly, it is a mammoth task for the government to balance jobs and livelihoods versus saving lives and protecting people.

The arguments that we need a free and open market to stimulate and grow the economy has certainly not addressed the issues of poverty and inequality in South Africa.

Davids (#changethestory: Approach to the poor is dead wrong (Part 2)) highlights that several economic strategies and policies, with the exception of the Reconstruction and Development Plan (RDP), has done very little to address the needs of the poor. Long before the Covid-19 pandemic the SA economy was in dire straits, with ratings agencies giving SA junk status and making international investment in SA almost impossible.

In the face of a collapsing economy and an international Covid-19 pandemic moving like a steamroller across the world, the South African Government managed to mobilise R500 billion to address the immediate social needs of the country’s people, once again showing that the failures of the market requires firm commitment from the government to show a pro-poor approach to the Covid challenge. Relief packages for mothers and children, the elderly and unemployed were introduced.

Rescue packages supported failing businesses through UIF and TERS for workers who were at home during the lockdown. Similarly, civil society responded with massive social relief schemes to distribute food and meals to destitute families and especially children in poor communities.

Overall, there is agreement that the SA government has done well to buy time to contain the spread of the pandemic and prepare the health sector for when the pandemic peaks in the next few weeks.

From the end of May to the middle of June the infection and death rates have doubled, and instead of battening down the hatches for safety and protection, we see masses of people returning to work.

In a free and market-driven economy cheap labour is required to save the businesses of bosses, and consequently “Black lives don’t matter”.

* Riedewhaan Allie is director - Foundation for Community Work.

