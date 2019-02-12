PROBE: WCED’s Jessica Shelver

It was so painful for that teacher to be so dissed by a student who breached the school’s code of conduct in the first place, let alone back-chatting to her.

I think I watched that video clearly. This girl was the first to push the desk against the teacher.

What I hate most is that the teacher asked that disrespectful girl to leave her class.

That was a manner of temporal discipline she was supposed to take. Instead, she sat down and kept on answering back. She also pushed herself against the teacher when she took her cellphone from the table. She was very provocative, really.

If the law of this country favours the child even in situations like this, teachers will suffer tremendously.

* Ndileka Ndamase, Atteridgeville.

* Ndileka Ndamase, Atteridgeville.





School slap - teachers should be trained in tolerance and appropriate discipline:

Violence is becoming a frightening national sport in South Africa, but when it becomes an epidemic in our national parliament, with the EFF yobos behaving like vicious thugs, and spreads like a cancer in our schools, it is even more alarming.

What gives anyone the right to think he or she can, with thuggish impunity, assault someone who offends them?

It boggles the mind.

What gives a female teacher at the larney San Souci school in the “Republic of Cape Town” the right to give a seemingly obstreperous child a vicious slap, the sound of which is still reverberating in my ears?

No matter what the provocation to the teacher, surely she must have been advised, during her training, of the many civilised disciplinary avenues that are open to her, through senior levels at the school, or at the higher levels of the Cape Education Department?

There have been dubious assurances that it was not a racist inspired assault, but the fact remains that it was a white woman in a position of power laying hands on a black pupil.

A question needs to be asked: Would she have been just as vicious to a white school child?

What is certain is that if she had physically assaulted an adult colleague at the school who had annoyed her, she would most probably have summarily been arrested for criminal assault.

Why do aggressive people think that it’s permissible to assault a child, but not an offending adult?

Given the historical power chasms between the races in our troubled country, we hope that this issue is not swept under the carpet by the Cape Education Department and the police services.

Maybe the authorities need to give urgent attention to intensive training in advanced racial orientation courses and 21st century school disciplinary measures in a modern democracy like ours.

What is certain is that the department can’t discipline the assaulting teacher and the rebellious child in equal measures.

Children are rebellious by nature and will test boundaries.

Adults should know better then to act like gangland louts.

Professional training should have taught them how to empathetically handle rebellious juveniles and if they can’t handle an episode, they should walk away and seek assistance from the school principal.

The child victim needs to receive appropriate deterrent, non-violent punishment, hopefully with accompanying counselling on what are acceptable behavioural norms in the school.

* Pitso Mojalefa, Germiston.

