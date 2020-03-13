Say 'yes' to a shift that will benefit all mankind

Sunday was International Women’s Day. International Women’s Day can also be called UN Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace. In Germany it is called Weltfrauentag and in Spain Dia Internacional de la Mujer. I am blessed having grown up with six absolutely marvellous sisters, two of whom have sadly passed. I have understood for a long time how enriching this experience has been. Not all women end up being mothers, but all women are daughters. And this is central to my deep awareness of the place of women. Who can ignore the truth of the contribution of women to the survival of the world as we know it?

Think of the women during the World Wars.

And who can forget the Suffragettes, a woman-only movement founded by Emmeline Pankhurst? Ironically, their actions in favour of women’s rights were seen as, and reported as, civil disobedience.

If you persevered in your reading of James Joyce’s classic Ulysses, you will be familiar with the iconic ending characterised by Molly Bloom’s repeated “yes” that increases incrementally in intensity.

Whichever way you interpret this seminal piece of creative writing - sensual climax, hysteria, loss of control - it underlines a truth that is often overlooked when men think about women.

Men are always seen as predators, ultimately in charge. Yet the urge to procreate in a man is of less timbre than in a woman. For a man, having congress is conquest which includes submission and the faulted perception that the male is the dominant member of the species.

Not so. It is the “yes’”of Molly that reminds us that women agree to be secondary in the great drama called life.

For a man, “yes” is domination and of short duration. For a woman, her “yes” resonates down the corridors of the history of mankind. Her “yes” is more than just here and now. It stretches into her acceptance of the long road that culminates in a birth.

And even then her “yes” resonates at it echoes in her commitment as carer, nurturer, slave, provider, giver of comfort, sufferer of abuse that has its origins in man’s denial of the truths I have posited.

The cruelty comes when man has to face his own disillusionment about who is the stronger sex.

A staggering statistic in trade and economics is the ongoing exclusion of women from the market. Half of human kind relegated to the kitchen because of man’s arrogance?

And isn’t it palpably evident, when truths are faced, how success seems to follow.

All Yoko Ono did was write the words “say yes” on the ceiling of her gallery. Instantly she and John Lennon conjoined into a powerful and equal partnership that is worthy of emulation.

Let us remember that a woman is more than just a uterus, much as we remember that a man needs to be more than just a sperm donor.

This arena is ready and waiting for a change of attitude that will benefit the whole of mankind.

