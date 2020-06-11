Scammers exploiting misery during Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

I am amazed by the number of distant relatives who have died recently, leaving vast sums of unclaimed money. It must be something to do with the coronavirus pandemic. I had no idea I came from such a wealthy family. Every few days I receive a letter from a lawyer offering to help me claim those orphan fortunes. A different lawyer and a different deceased relative each time. “Dear Sir,” the letter says, “I am attorney Jusuf Mahindra (or something similar) personal lawyer representing a person with the same surname as yours, who died recently in a tragic car accident in Togo. He left a large estate that has not been claimed and I am trying to trace any possible heirs. I believe you are eligible to inherit this estate and would be willing to represent your interest in this matter. Please reply, giving your name and address and a telephone number where I can reach you.” To date my relatives have died in Togo, Germany and the Central Africa Republic. All over the world Biggses are apparently dropping like flies. All I have to do is contact their lawyers and start raking in the money.

There must be dozens of these helpful lawyers scattered around the globe, all trying to contact the relatives of deceased people. I wonder how many of them actually hit the jackpot.

Humans are a strange race. It seems that whenever anyone develops a new technology there will be someone else trying to figure out a way to use it illegally.

Even in a global disaster situation like the Covid-19 pandemic there are people who have managed to make considerable fortunes from exploiting the misery of others.

Maybe there’s a genetic trait that enables certain people to navigate their way to the top of any dung-heap of disasters. Sadly, I don’t think that gene is dominant in my family. My people seem to believe that a donkey cart gets you to your destination just as safely as a Mercedes and you have more time to appreciate the the view along the way.

Last Laugh

An enterprising young lad decided to apply for a disability grant, claiming he was almost totally blind.

The government doctor who examined him pointed to a chart and said: “Can you read the top line on that chart?”

“What chart?” Said the man, peering in the wrong direction. “Gosh, you really are practically blind,” said the doctor and signed the disability form.

A few days later the doctor went to a cinema to watch a movie and was surprised to see the young man sitting in the row in front of him.

“Hey, what are you doing here?” he asked. “I thought you were blind.”

The young man put on a puzzled expression and said: “You mean this is not the right bus to get me to Goodwood?”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.