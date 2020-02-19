School athletics policy takes the cake









When I was a primary school and high school learner, I looked forward to this time of the year. Athletics! Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) When I was a primary school and high school learner, I looked forward to this time of the year. Athletics! The primary school I attended, Rosmead, in Claremont, had a physical education teacher, a Mr Swartz, who was my hero. He introduced us to the wonderful world of athletics. In 1967, it was off to South Peninsula High (affectionately known as SP) in Diep River, which was known for its athletics’ tradition. Learners were divided into athletic houses named after the roads surrounding the school: Azalea (Red House), Kendal (Blue), Mimosa (Green) and Protea (Yellow). The school had great athletics’ coaches such as WB King, Richard Rice (a writer), Fred Coker, George van der Ross (SA long jumper) and Rudolph Murphy. Someone once came into the office of the school and told the principal, AG de Villiers, he had run out of petro and needed to borrow money from the school. The man said he had also attended the school. Danny Thebus, a senior teacher, asked him which athletics house he belonged to and he could not answer the question.

They then knew he was lying.

Then it was on to the Greenpoint Stadium where SP won many A Section victories. We faced schools such as Livingstone, Trafalgar, Harold Cressy, Alexander Sinton, Spes Bona and Heathfield.

The inter-school athletics competitions had all the schools sending their athletes and non-athletes.Then the best athletes were selected to go to the Champion of Champions under the auspices of the non-racial Western Province Senior Schools Sport Union.

This was during the days of apartheid. A total of 10 000 people packed the Green Point track to witness the Champs as it was affectionately known on a Saturday.

Learners were then selected to represent WP at the non-racial inter-provincial South African Senior School Sports Association athletics’ competition.

The story of SP athletics is similar to the stories of most of the oppressed schools in the country at that time.

The oppressed had built up an impressive non-racial school sports organisation that could have served as a blueprint for Souh Africa when the masses overthrew the apartheid regime in 1994.

Since 1994, school sport for the masses has been dismal. The government is now in charge of sport.

It only looks after the elite school athletes. If one approaches a learner today and asks them what athletics’ organisation their school belongs to or ask a parent or a teacher, I doubt that they would know the name of the body.

Part of the problem was the reconciliation process, where the National Council on Sport (mostly ANC-aligned) sold out to the “white” bodies much to the disgust of the SA Council on Sport (Sacos).

Sacos was sold out by the toenadering (reconciliation) of the NSC.

I’m sure history will show that Sacos was absolutely correct when it said that we cannot have normal sport in an abnormal society.

Recently the City of Cape Town limited the number of learners going to the inter-school athletics.

Schools can no longer take all their learners to the athletics.

The City cites safety precautions. We try to keep our children off the streets, and the City puts our learners on to the streets. Shame on the City.

We live in a very abnormal society.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

Cape Argus





