As I read the newspapers, I notice there is little critical response from readers writing about local, national and international issues. When I became a teacher in 1977, we made newspaper reading boards available in the main corridor of the high school where I taught. I loved seeing pupils reading daily newspapers before, during intervals and after school.

Over the 39 years I spent at the school, I discussed current affairs in the country with pupils. When it came to participating in the Cape Argus quiz competition, they were used to reading the Cape Argus and did well in the competition, winning it several times in recent years. I often hear my colleagues, friends and pupils say they use modern electronic devices to remain up to date with the latest news. Yes, I agree that we need to move with the times, but sitting down for an hour a day to read a newspaper makes us give thought to the news of the day and prepares us for interaction with others.

For years, I have read the Cape Argus and at least two other national newspapers daily. At every staff meeting, I made it a point to ask teachers to briefly discuss the news of the day. Over and over again, I have said politics and education go together. As I engage with newspapers and electronic media, I find that writers are not engaging seriously enough with important issues. I encourage our schools to get teachers, parents and pupils to contributions to the issues in our newspapers. School communities seem to be scared to make their views known in the media. One of the biggest threats to freedom of speech is the education departments. They use labour relations departments across the country to suppress freedom of thought. In my 39 years of teaching, I had no problem complimenting the education department for excellent decisions and criticising its bad decisions. The education departments must learn that admitting mistakes progresses education. They take action against teachers who are bold enough to point out the education departments’ faults. Often, I heard education officials say: “Don’t tell my bosses, but I disagree with them.”

Teachers must become stronger and empower themselves through their teacher unions. I am not sorry that I was dismissed twice by the Education Department in 2016 and faced a third dismissal because I refused to accept injustice. A principal in the northern suburbs was recently dismissed because the school he headed had no money and he spent R5 000 from his own pocket to buy equipment for the school. The school reimbursed him. He was fired by the Western Cape Education Department. The main political motive for this dismissal was that he believed a nearby high school in his vicinity should not be closed and he refused to accept the pupils. Rightfully, he is fighting his dismissal.

Be strong, my comrades. Protect your colleagues, parents and pupils. * Brian Isaacs.