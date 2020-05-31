Schools have a right to demand safe conditions amid Covid-19 pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It seems impossible to write anything about education without referring to the coronavirus crisis. If William Shakespeare were alive he would probably have let Hamlet say: “To go or not to go” instead of: “To be or not to be”. Both quotes are similar. As many commentators on Hamlet would say, Hamlet’s contemplation was not meant just for Hamlet but for the community at large. The entire country is wrapped up in the discussion. The media constantly gives us a breakdown of the number of people who have the virus and the number of people who have died from Covid-19.

However, we are not given comparative figures of people who have died of other illnesses, so that the public can be given a clear view of the illnesses people are dying from.

We are also informed about the state of countries concerning the virus.

Over the past five months the mind boggles about the information we have received about the virus. We read about how countries have grappled to come to terms with it.

I went to an eye specialist during the week. I asked him whether he thought children should return to school. I said that because I was a teacher, I was interested in what he, as a medical doctor, would recommend.

He said children should return. He said the information released was that only one child had died from the virus, and that should be investigated to ensure the child did not have any other ailments.

People over 60 are being discriminated against since they are considered to be people at risk with co-morbidities. The way I read it is that any person with co-morbidities is at risk.

As a teacher, I am always asking whether learners should return to school. A very difficult question to answer. We live in an uncertain world. The poor in the world would want to live in a world that cares and gives all people the right to a home, to quality education and a job.

Most rich people would want to continue with a world where they can make super profits at the expense of the poor. It is a fact South Africa is the most unequal country in the world.

Is it possible to satisfy the demand that we only have 20 learners in a class during the pandemic? Do we send our learners back so that in most communities we can prevent socially destructive behaviour from manifesting?

I argue strongly that the fight for better working conditions and salaries; better school facilities, and the introduction of pure maths, physical sciences, life sciences, practical subjects and the arts must continue with vigour.

Our learners and teachers must return to school - not because the Education Department is telling them to do so but because the future of our children is at stake.

Schools have the right to demand safe working conditions.

It is the right of every school community to fight for the sanitising of their schools, for personal protective equipment and the protection of teachers and learners who have ailments.

The radical slogan “education for liberation” applies more than ever today.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.