Schools: Public vs private

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

It is a well-known fact in South African education that the majority of primary and high school students are found in government schools. A minority of students are found in private schools, where parents have to pay most of the costs for the education of their children. Fees at these private schools can range from R30 000 to R100 000 a student. Most parents have no choice but to send their children to government schools (i.e Model C type schools - charging fees ranging from R12 000 – R40 000), schools where fees range from R700 - R9000 per year, or no fee schools. Most poor schools are non-fee paying schools.

The government non-fee paying schools receive about R1 000 a student. Such a school, if it had 1000 students, would receive R1 million from the government.

Private schools have to fund the payment of teachers fully, whereas the teachers at government schools are paid by the state.

The quality of the education students will receive in South Africa will depend on how much parents can afford to pay. The more money parents can afford, the better the education students receive.

The quality of education students receive depend on a number of factors:



The more teachers a school can afford.

A low student-teacher ratio (25:1).

Well- constructed schools with sports facilities.

Very qualified teachers.

Many teachers at private and model-C schools receive additional remuneration for extra-mural activities.

Extra lessons in subjects such as mathematics, advanced programming mathematics, physical sciences, life sciences and home language.

These conditions do not exist in schools for the poor. It depends very much on the teachers, who besides teaching their classes the entire day with no periods for recovery or reflection, are dedicated to additional teaching in the afternoon together with extra-mural activities.

The teachers at the schools for the poor, or those which are dedicated, crawl out of school every afternoon because of their huge work loads.

We do have schools in poor communities who have succeeded, despite the worsening conditions in their schools, and where the school achieves excellent results. These are schools such as Spine Road and Mondale High in Mitchells Plain, Livingstone High in Claremont and South Peninsula High in Diep River.

As one can see, these are a minority of schools serving disadvantaged students.

Through sheer hard work, commitment and dedication, these schools can compete with schools that have much better resources. I am of the opinion that all schools, especially schools in poor communities, must do their utmost to see that their students do well, but the odds are overwhelmingly stacked against the schools in poor areas due to the following reasons:



High student-teacher ratios (1: 40).

Poor physical resources, including no developed sports fields.

Lack of qualified teachers in subjects like mathematics and physical sciences.

No support from the educational authorities in maintaining discipline.

Absenteeism of teachers who are burnt out trying to cope with big classes, poor behaviour and worsening socio-economic conditions.

What can the parents, teachers and students learn from past teachers of the 1950s to 1994 and those who are still in the teaching profession.

This is a special breed of teacher. RO Dudley Rhoda Hendricks and Allie Fataar of Livingstone, Daphne Wessels, Antoinette Wilcox, Fred Coker and WB King of South Peninsula High, Ben Kies and Jonathan Jansen of Trafalgar High, Lionel Adriaan, Maureen Adriaan, Victor Richie and Helen Kies of Harold Cressy, Cecil Blows of Wittebome High.

These teachers set high standards in teaching and, more importantly, conscientised thousands of students about what needed to be done to achieve freedom in our life time.

Teachers working in the schools of the poor can never give up on our students. They must roll up their sleeves. It is a national duty that these teachers must do. If our teachers give up, we as a nation are doomed.

Is it not time to start a national debate as to whether private schools should be allowed to operate in South Africa. If it is said that most of the wealthy send their children to private schools and we are the most unequal society on Earth, then is it not time for the wealthy to be part of the government system of education that will benefit every student in the country.

Let us start the debate for the future of our country.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.