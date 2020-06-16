Schools should introduce awareness programmes to educate on current reality

South Africa took its first tentative steps to resume schooling on Monday, June 8. I salute those brave parents, teachers and students who braved the new situation at schools. Much debate in school communities and in government took place regarding this important issue. Without being able to meet physically, communities tried their best through electronic communication to inform their school communities whether they were ready or not. Teachers used platforms like Zoom or Teams to communicate with staff members and WhatsApp to communicate with students. Those teachers and students not familiar with these programmes were encouraged to become computer literate despite the glaring gaps in our education system. It was also found that our students, because of the use of cellphones, were computer-savvy.

Again, one knows that South Africa is the most unequal society on all levels. This being so, we cannot sit back and do nothing.

Every South African who wants to build a country that cares for everybody will have to roll up their sleeves. This applies to this generation of students. Not to do so will render all the efforts of the majority of South Africans who were/are fighting colonialism and oppression useless.

We have come a far way in South Africa in restoring the dignity of people and we’re on the right road in fighting oppression in its various guises. I am a believer in non-racialism where the so-called "colour of your skin" does not matter but your humanity does.

I remember a student of mine who related this story. She was a Grade 11 student who lived in Khayelitsha.

She was on Salt River station in 2005 when a "white" train inspector shouted at her: “That black girl, get into the train.” She stood with her hands on her hips and replied: “The school that I attend teaches me that there are no blacks at our school just human beings.”

Now if this is the new generation of South Africans coming through our system, what a great nation we will become.

All over the world the oppressed find themselves discriminated against. Even countries who have obtained independence from colonial powers find themselves in situations of dominance by the new ruling classes. Imagine a world where people are judged on the basis of being human and not by the colour of their skin.

In the US, the slogan “Black Lives Matter” is an indication of white domination for centuries. We forget about the Native Americans whose history is almost forgotten. I long for the day when we will shout: "Human lives matter!”

The racism being exposed in independent schools and Model C schools is a relic of the centuries of colonial rule. I laud these students who are speaking out against this ingrained racism at these schools. Outsiders knew of the racism but very seldom would people inside the school speak of the racism in the form of elitism. It is an indication of the maturing of the new South Africa.

People are saying we can never go back to the old way of doing things. I agree wholeheartedly with this statement.

Now is an ideal opportunity at schools to introduce the awareness programmes of the 1970s, 1980s, 1985 and 1990s into all schools so that parents, teachers and students can debate the South Africa we want to live in. For schools just to go back to the present school curriculum without discussion on the type of society we want to live in would mean that we have not moved at all.

I know that parents, teachers and students face an uphill battle on the return to school but I think we are on the right road.

* * Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

