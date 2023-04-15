Send killers back to God and save taxpayers billions, while making our nation safer

The escape and capture of Thabo Bester is important since it explains the depth of futility to which our political leaders have sunk and why they will enter Hellfire and be surprised by that outcome. We are told a delegation will collect Mr Bester, a rapist and killer who escaped from a maximum security prison and fled to Tanzania. Let’s explain this in regular language; some politicians and officials are going on holiday to a foreign destination.

They will travel business class and enjoy a top-grade hotel and then return with a rapist/killer – all at taxpayers’ cost and expect us to be grateful. After millions are spent on lawyers, and God knows what, the killer will return to prison. He will enjoy free breakfast, lunch, supper, safety and security, and electricity at the taxpayer’s expense. He may escape again or be released soon as our government does not understand the meaning of justice. At the same time, millions of innocent children sleep hungry, and live in poverty without safety, security or electricity. Also, thousands of women and children will continue to be raped and killed at a statistic unmatched in human history. Even nations at war have less violence than South Africa.

To keep Mr Bester safe, it may cost taxpayers R1 000 a day as he is managed by a private company. Instead of sending killers back to God as instructed by the Torah, Bible and Qur’an, our government loves to feed, clothe and provide rapist/killers with medical and dental care. If this is human rights, what about the 22 000 murdered in 2022 and the 200 000 in the past decade? What happened to the rights of the victim’s family? Who must provide for the child/wife who lost a father/ husband? A killer must be sent back to God; it is divine law and nobody has the right to say otherwise. Those in authority must study history and witness what happened to those who reject divine instruction.

Nobody escapes the wrath of God. Whatever you may have been told by whoever, has misled you and is leading you to Hellfire. We all make mistakes; nobody is perfect. Therefore, when we are wrong and admit our error, God will accept repentance since He is most merciful. We must know that God punishes defiance; therefore our government must stop defying God Almighty and send the killers to God with haste. Alternatively, they must accept God’s wrath. Taxpayers will save billions annually and our nation will be safer, simply by following God’s law. What can be more logical, only those serving an evil agenda will reject such a reasonable request.

* Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus