Service delivery protests only create less service delivery and break down the few services people have in their poor communities. Where once there were beautiful tarred roads, there are uneven roads and potholes due to tyres and rubble being burnt to create barricades.

Now people can't get to work and trucks and vans can't deliver goods, resulting in businesses losing out on their daily profits.

Buses, taxis and ambulances can't fetch learners or patients to take them to schools and hospitals. In fact, school buses come under attack and windows are broken, resulting in their occupants being injured and left traumatised. A criminal element among the protesters threaten, intimidate and rob drivers and learners.

Amenities such as clinics, halls, shops and schools are burnt down. New amenities are being vandalised and burgled. People who can be of benefit to the community are being killed. All this just to display anger and get attention.

Is this service delivery protest? No, it's service delivery destruction.

Activists should be more innovative to make an impact. Why not march to the local municipality?

More importantly, take responsibility and help clean up your communities.

In this way, more service delivery will get done. People must not be scared to vote for a different political party if they don't get adequate services.

In this way, councillors and politicians will be kept on their toes and forced to deliver. If they don't, you simply vote them out again.

* J HENDRICKS, Bellville.

