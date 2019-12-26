Set aside gloom and be jolly









Capetonians have been getting into the festive spirit as they attended Carols at Kirstenbosch, and also visited Christmas Carols in the Park in Oranjezicht. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) ‘Tis the season to be jolly, according to the traditional Christmas Carol and I, for one, believe we could all do with a little more jollity right now. The country's mood seems rather dark at present, and it's not entirely due to Eskom's incompetence. What with rampant crime and a failing SAA and the international rating agencies about to demote our economy to “junk” status, there doesn't seem to be much reason to be jolly. Jollity, however, is infectious, rather like measles, and this is a good time to release a few germs of jollity into the community and start an epidemic. One of the happy things that happens around this time every year is the number of displays of kindness and generosity we hear about. People collect festive food to hand out to those who are less fortunate than themselves, many good people donate toys to be distributed among children in poorer areas and several shopping centres arrange collection points for donations of food or clothing and many charities organise Christmas events at retirement homes and hospitals.

It seems that almost everybody feels just a little kinder and more generous at this time of year.

Another good thing I've noticed about the festive season is that even habitually grumpy people tend to be more friendly. When the streets and shop windows are all twinkling with fake snow and hopelessly lost reindeer, and public address systems are belting out familiar carols it's easy to smile at strangers and wish them a merry Christmas. (I have been especially thankful this year not to hear a single shopping centre broadcasting the song about the little drummer boy, rat-a-tat-tum, which I consider to be possibly the most irritating song ever written.)

So, just for a week or so, let's make a concerted effort to set aside all the politics and corruption and gloom that's ruining our country and concentrate on being jolly.

Who knows, if we manage to spread a little jollity and goodwill during the festive season maybe it will become a habit and last right through until about February.

I consider myself to be a realist, so I'm not suggesting we might be jolly all year, but two months of jolliness would be a good start.

And if you're finding it hard to get into a jolly frame of mind, book a couple of tickets to see a light-hearted show, like Calendar Girls, now showing at Muizenberg’s Masque Theatre, and have a feel-good chuckle.

Last Laugh

Two women were discussing their husbands.

“You won't believe this,” said one, “but my husband is so obsessed with fishing that he takes his fishing rod into the bath with him and practices casting while he's bathing.”

“That sounds like a mental condition,” said her friend. “You should take him to see a psychiatrist.”

“Oh I don't have time to do that,” said the wife. “I spend all my time cleaning his fish.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.