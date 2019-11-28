In addition to staff safety concerns, the fast-growing population of the greater Hout Bay area has rendered the Hout Bay CDC building in Hangberg too small to accommodate all our patients and render a continued quality healthcare service.
Which is why the Health Department has made an additional facility available in Victoria Avenue, until the new site at the Bowling Green is built.
Currently health care services are available from three facilities in Hout Bay with a comprehensive package of medical care available at the new 30 Victoria Avenue Community Day Centre in Hout Bay. We continue to deliver basic healthcare services from two other facilities - Hout Bay CDC in Hangberg and the Iziko Lobomi Hall in Imizamo Yethu. Services rendered from both these community facilities include the collection of chronic medication for patients, counselling, and screening for TB, HIV, high blood pressure, diabetes, and pregnancy.
The City also runs a health facility in Imizamo Yethu.