Elderly Hangberg residents are concerned about the closure of the Hout Bay Day Hospital. The facility has been closed since September 17. Residents were told to gather in the Sports and Recreation Centre to receive medical attention after the department continued to disregard the plight of the people. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA) It is with great concern we have noticed confusion and lack of clarity created by reporting around health services in the Hout Bay area. We wish to emphasise that no facility has been closed down or moved. In addition to staff safety concerns, the fast-growing population of the greater Hout Bay area has rendered the Hout Bay CDC building in Hangberg too small to accommodate all our patients and render a continued quality healthcare service. Which is why the Health Department has made an additional facility available in Victoria Avenue, until the new site at the Bowling Green is built. Currently health care services are available from three facilities in Hout Bay with a comprehensive package of medical care available at the new 30 Victoria Avenue Community Day Centre in Hout Bay. We continue to deliver basic healthcare services from two other facilities - Hout Bay CDC in Hangberg and the Iziko Lobomi Hall in Imizamo Yethu. Services rendered from both these community facilities include the collection of chronic medication for patients, counselling, and screening for TB, HIV, high blood pressure, diabetes, and pregnancy. The City also runs a health facility in Imizamo Yethu.

In this process, we have also tried to provide better care to vulnerable patients closer to their home. A team of community health workers visit stable chronic patients at home for screenings.

Our community-based carers provide healthcare services to bedridden patients or patients with limited mobility by visiting them at their homes. When any of these patients need further care or a new prescription, they will be referred to their nearest clinic.

We thank the Hout Bay Health Forum and Hout Bay community activists for their passion and commitment during this process. We acknowledge their important role in the community.

We all need to all work together towards a fair solution for the whole greater Hout Bay.

Community members with queries are welcome to call or direct their concerns to: Natalie Watlington: communications officer, 021 202 0900

* Marika Champion, Director: Communications, Western Cape Government Health.

