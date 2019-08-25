A night photograph of Taiwan Informal settlement in Site C, Khayelitsha. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The installation of public lighting continues across the city, including in Khayelitsha, where the city installs either high-mast lighting or conventional street lighting, depending on conditions. Where shadows caused by structures in areas lit by high-mast lights cause pockets of unacceptably low lighting levels, conventional street lights are used to supplement high-mast lights. Conventional street lights are also often installed along primary, arterial and residential collector roads, irrespective of whether or not there is high-mast lighting.

Where either type of lighting is practical, the city can engage with residents to gauge their preference; however a choice is not always possible. Consensus between residents can also be difficult to reach.

There are advantages and disadvantages with both lighting types.

The most significant advantage of high-mast lighting is its large lighting footprint. The most significant disadvantage is shadowing. This does not apply in all cases.

Conventional street lighting has less of a shadowing effect (but depending on local conditions, there could still be a shadowing effect).

However, there is little light spillage into areas beyond the street, which can be a disadvantage in high-crime/vandalism areas.

The choice depends on a number of factors. The city recognises the potential to create safer spaces through urban design, including through the upgrading of informal settlements.

Because vandalism can leave areas without any lighting, conventional street lighting is not always suitable in high-crime areas.

There are areas which are supplied by the city and areas which are supplied by Eskom. Electrification in city-supplied areas in general is above 97%. Areas without electricity include Eskom-supplied areas that have not been connected to the grid and areas where residents have settled on near-uninhabitable land.

Installation is preceded by community engagement. For example, the Khayelitsha Lighting Master Plan was agreed on with the subcouncil managers of Khayelitsha in November 2017.

The number of conventional lights is 2251 and the number of high- mast lights is 218, as at February.

The plan includes the installation of 33 additional high-mast lights in Khayelitsha. Conventional lighting is planned for most primary arterial, residential collector roads (low-to-moderate capacity roads) and secondary arterial and commercial roads that were identified for conventional street light installation.

The planned street and high-mast lighting installations for Khayelitsha amount to more than R20million and are subject to finalisation, due process and further engagements.

There will be further lighting investigations and installations when the installations have been completed.

* Phindile Maxiti is mayoral committee member for energy and climate change.

