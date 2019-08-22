Kamaldien Jewelers in Cavendish Square is one of the latest victim in a string of jewellery store robberies in Cape Town over the last 2 months. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

The dramatic increase in the number of armed robberies taking place at shopping centres and malls across the Western Cape is concerning. Even more concerning is the number of malls being targeted more frequently than others. However, the most worrisome aspect of these robberies is the fact that some of the malls have shown disdain towards their loyal clients and shoppers.

By failing to dramatically increase the number of security personnel, these malls are demonstrating to us how their lack of concern in terms of our people’s safety.

Event organisers have to comply with stringent conditions before they are granted permits to host events across the city. One of these requirements includes the appointment of one security officer for every 100 patrons through our doors.

Why would the authorities not impose similar requirements on shopping malls, which obviously generate much more money on a much more frequent basis than event organisers?

I’m horrified to see the lack of security staff at most of these shopping centres where tenants are paying massive rentals to the owners.

One does not have to be a rocket scientist to know that better visibility in terms of security staff would make these criminals think twice about targeting your properties and your tenants.

I suggest shoppers start shopping around for other malls to support if mall owners continue with their stingy approach when it comes to people’s safety.

Spending your money shouldn’t become a matter of life and death, which at present it has become as many of these malls are clearly soft targets for criminals, and the staff and shoppers will be the ultimate victims.

* Rozario Brown, Mitchells Plain

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.