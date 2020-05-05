Shun the traditional path of exercise if there is a crooked one

The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lifestyles drastically and I’m noticing many of my friends are introducing new routines into their lives. Some of us, for example, liked to take a brisk evening walk before drinks-time. Now they can’t do that. However, after slaving away at a hot keyboard all day we need a little exercise to keep the old knees in working order. Some people I know have arranged circuit routes around their houses - moved furniture so they can build up a bit of speed, and they pace from kitchen to porch and around the spare bedroom, down the passage and into the laundry room before swinging by the shower room and back round the kitchen. My exercise routine is slightly different. I call it “Controlled Inefficiency”. I have installed a step-counting app on my phone and set my daily step target at 5000 paces. Normally I can achieve this by taking a walk along the seafront, but under the Covid rules that’s no longer allowed. If I simply potter about doing normal household chores I end up walking only about 2000 steps a day. Not good enough. Now I have to do things in the most inefficient way possible to score as many additional steps as I can. If, for example, I take the laundry out to hang on the washing line, I no longer pile it all into the basket and carry it out to the yard. I take individual items out one at a time and hang them individually - one sock, one pair of underpants, one handkerchief and so on. You’d be amazed how far I can walk just to hang up a basket of washing. Many years ago when I was an art student my drawing instructor banned the use of rulers, saying firmly: “Nature abhors a straight line.”

Since then I have known there are no straight lines in nature. In my "Controlled Inefficiency" programme I never follow a straight path if a crooked one is available. Heaven forfend that I should walk in a way contrary to nature.

If I need to cross a room I take a ramble round the edge, rather than walk straight across the middle. Finally there’s the rooftop ramble. I have an accessible flat roof and if I find myself nearing bedtime with too few steps on my app I step out into the moonlight and pace round and round on the roof. Friends are being very supportive, and one pal texted me advising me to wear a face mask when indoors.

“It won’t stop you spreading the virus,” he said, “but you’ll find you eat less.”

Last laugh

An archaeologist discovered a mummy in a tomb in the Sinai Desert. Reporters asked him how old he thought it was.

“It’s just over 3000 years old,” he said, “and the man died of a heart attack.”

“How can you be so accurate?” they asked.

“I found a piece of parchment clutched in his hand,” said the archaeologist. “It turned out to be a betting slip and it said: 5000 shekels on Goliath for a win."

