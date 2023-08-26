Singing ‘Kill the Boer' is misguided and unfortunate for our rainbow nation

It is a misconception to believe that “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” song has no meaning or direct link with the killing of white farmers in South Africa. The singing of the song is misguided and unfortunate for the rainbow nation. It is a misguided perception that the lyrics of the song should not be taken “literally’’. I was a freedom fighter back then, a robust, towering intellectual.

I remember I would sing songs that provoked the white race specifically, because of the anger and frustration brought up by the apartheid monsters. My belief is that nowadays, we should sing songs that discriminate against corruption and greed. The songs unite all races against poor service delivery and maladministration. The only apartheid haunting this country is corruption and load shedding, aimed at causing unemployment and poverty. We must not allow ourselves to be used by political elites who are living large at the expense of the poor. The misguided politicians who think singing a hateful song will automatically translate into bravery. The times for sloganeering are over.

The singing of the song would never change the conditions of the poor, it could only escalate “their’’ plight. The singing of the song is not a sign of bravery, but an act of cowardice trying to shift blame from the corrupt elite, who care less about the poor. The same people who sang the song during apartheid are still vegetating at homes without jobs, food and shelter. We must accept the fact that public hospitals were far surpassing those that are called private facilities. But now our public health facilities are poorly maintained, yet we are tricked by these crooks masquerading as true leaders of the people. These leaders are suffering from self-worth and low self-esteem. They think by singing the song (they) are trying to prove a point that they are fearless, yet they look stupid.

We live in a crime-ridden society; people are killed every day. The poor farmers are attacked by criminal syndicates trying to create a racial war in South Africa. We don’t need to be given empirical evidence. I am not justifying what happened in the past, nor do I justify the corrupt elites. I am from a homeland in South Africa. During the Struggle against apartheid we dethroned our homeland leader, labelling him as “quisling a bulwark’’ against the genuine transfer of power to the people. We fought against the whitedominated power structure. But remember our struggle was non-racial. However, we must continue to sing the song but a different song for that matter. We must understand that our enemy has metamorphosed into something else.

* Maitse wa Moloi, Bloemfontein. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus