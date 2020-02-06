Slaves to our screens









"Humans suddenly find themselves obeying computers and submitting to a set of laws that are of more benefit to the machines than to the humans who made them." Picture: Mike Blake/Reuters One of the ongoing horror themes of science fiction stories is the one where machines become too intelligent and start making their own decisions. Humans suddenly find themselves obeying computers and submitting to a set of laws that are of more benefit to the machines than to the humans who made them. I suspect it may already be happening. Several of my friends have monitors, either in the form of smart watches or as smartphone “apps”, which keep track of their physical activity. That may be very helpful and convenient, but it can reach a stage when the numbers on the little screen become more important that the actual activity that created those numbers. Your monitor tells you you have reached your daily steps target every day for the past 30 days. Naturally you feel a bit smug about this and want to see how long you can maintain an unbroken record. Then one evening shortly before bed time you look at your screen and see you still have 200 steps to go. Damn!

You are tired and ready for bed, but it would be silly to break a 30-day unbroken run, so you put on your takkies and totter off round the block, yawning and blinking.

So who’s in charge here? You or your phone?

Of course you tell yourself it was your decision to walk at least 1000 steps a day, so you’re still the boss. Well, if you’re the boss why can’t you switch off the phone and say, “Bugger that for a lark! I’m tired. I’ll do some extra steps tomorrow.”

But you don’t because that unbroken row of green is beginning to be important. If it has one day of yellow in it it won’t look as good. So you say “Yes, boss,” and walk.

My vehicle has a built-in feature that reminds me when its next service is due.

Right now each time I get behind the wheel a little sign on the dashboard flashes: “Inspection due.” And I drive off feeling guilty. The mechanic who services the car just smiles and says the next service is due only in March, so not to worry.

“It’s not a matter of kilometres,” he assures me.

“It’s about the time.”

That’s all very well for him, but he isn’t nagged every time he gets into the car. I’m almost tempted to go to a rival garage and sneak in an extra service, just to satisfy the demon in my dashboard.

So far I’m winning the battle of wills, but that little message is beginning to seem very loud.

Last Laugh

Charlie started his own business and a friend persuaded him to hire a publicity agent to bring in customers.

After paying R1 000 and waiting for a week Charlie asked the agent what was happening.

“They’re talking about you, baby,” said the agent.

Another R1 000 and a week later Charlie asked again how things were going.

“They’re talking about you, baby,” said the agent. Ten weeks and R10 000 later Charlie asked again and got the same answer.

“But what are they saying about me?” he asked.

“They are saying: “What happened to poor old Charlie?”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

