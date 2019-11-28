Sledgehammer to kill a fly









Picture: https://commons.wikimedia.org In the past few years we’ve seen enormous advances in almost every sphere of technology. Doctors are discovering new ways of treating diseases that were previously considered incurable, vehicles are being made safer, communication is faster than ever before, modern household appliances use less electricity than the old ones used to do There are exceptions, of course. Some of the items in our lives are not as efficient as those our parents used. The fly swatter is one of them. Remember when fly swatters were made of fine metal gauze with a fabric rim? They actually killed flies. Modern fly swatters have big, clumsy flaps made of plastic.

When they move through the air in attack mode they obviously push a handful of air ahead of them.

This is just strong enough to blow the fly out of danger, so the plastic lands just where the fly was a split second ago.

The old gauze swatters sliced through the air neatly and caught the flies by surprise.

Death was quick and probably painless. Maybe the new swatters were designed by bunny huggers who were opposed to cruelty to flies, or maybe some health freak decided plastic swatters were easier to keep clean.

They didn’t have little fragments of dead fly embedded in the gauze striking surface (because the flies had escaped, silly. Duh!)

Possibly the modern fly swatters were sneaked onto the market by the manufacturers of insecticides, who didn’t want opposition methods to succeed.

My own suspicion is that it’s just a matter of penny-pinching.

It takes only two machine operations to attach a piece of plastic to a wire handle, whereas it required the skill of a needle worker to apply the fabric rim to the gauze.

It could be argued that the modern swatters last far longer than the flimsy old gauze ones did, and this is undeniably true, just as it is true that if your never wear a pair of shoes they will last forever.

The result of all this is that we now have a choice: we can accept that flies are a part of our lives, spreading disease at will, while we wave fly-friendly plastic flaps at them, or we can pollute the air we breathe with toxic insecticides probably more harmful to our health than cigarettes.

And all this we do in order to make some manufacturer in faraway China wealthy. What generous people we South Africans are.

Last Laugh

Three friends were in a car crash and ended up together in Heaven’s waiting room.

St Peter asked each one what they would most like to hear from mourners as they lay in their coffins at the funeral.

“I’d like to hear people say I was a kind and generous person,” said the first.

“I’d like to hear them say I was a good husband and father,” said the second.

“And what about you?” St Peter asked the third. “I’d like to hear someone say: ‘Look! He’s moving!’”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.