Small business quagmire

We all know that small business is the engine room of job creation and, in particular, in South Africa. Unfortunately, our labour legislation and even the attached regulations act as a hand brake for job creation. Small business is subject to some of the most horrific onerous regulatory authority in the world. As we are unable to avoid the legislation and the highly regulated environment, we need to assist small businesses in some way or the other on how to understand and implement the various laws accurately. It is easier for big business to employ experts and to have well-resourced human resource teams to steer the business within the parameters of the legislation. However, daily I receive calls from small businesses asking me how they can undo an irregular step they had just taken. Many of these small businesses find themselves with fines from inspectors, unnecessary court cases in the Labour Court and, to a large degree, numerous arbitrations merely because they took a business decision without adhering to the various labour regulations.

Even before a small business hires someone, they are obliged to know some of the legislation and are obliged to adhere to it.

Even if the mistake was not wilful and it was done with good intentions it might be a significant cost in both time and money.

Various organisations have put together information web tools designed to guide small business and designed to ensure employers stay within the parameters of our labour legislation. Many of these tools are cumbersome and sometimes inaccurate.

To get labour legal advice is costly, and even more so, if the advice is given after the mistake. It should be known that about 80% of the cases sent through to the Commission of Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) are because of these costly mistakes.

I am also aware that small business owners are very busy and have little time during the day to attend to convoluted labour legislation.

It has been pointed out by Business Unity South Africa (Busa) that there should be a simplification of hiring and firing and all employment practices. In fact, the global competitiveness report ranked South Africa at 143 out of 144 countries on hiring and firing practices. In essence, we are ill equipped to comply with the administrative complexities on hiring and firing.

There must be some way in which small businesses can be helped with these complexities.

Obviously, it would be best to tackle the government to get it to deregulate the employment environment, especially for small businesses and especially for previously disadvantaged business owners.

The CCMA is well placed to understand where small businesses go wrong and certainly has had over twenty years of experience in identifying where mistakes are made. The CCMA is a government institution. Working with Busa, it has come up with a highly efficient easily understood web-tool. This tool is already available and can be used at no cost. It gives the user information on the laws and will provide step by step guides as to what is required. There are numerous self-help tools to implement good industrial relations practices and is able to provide a clear process to facilitate compliance of labour laws, no matter how small the business.

Instead of waiting for the laws to change, small business understands that they need to conduct themselves within the parameters of the labour law and need to avoid ugly costly disputes.

If small business was able to steer their industrial relations within the parameter of the laws, they might still have to face a referral to the CCMA. But at least they would not only win the dispute but cut down on the time needed to defend themselves.

As an attorney, it makes my job easy and quick if my client, a small business, has at least followed the rudimentary outline of the labour legislation.

This web-tool gives a fantastic guideline on how to recruit, select, appoint and contract employees and how to manage them during employment. It also shows how to end the employment in a fair manner and covers the contracts of employment and the basic conditions of employment for full time, part time and fixed term staff. Misconduct and incapacity become easy to handle and even strike or lockout steps are shown. There are some templates and tables and create a worthwhile management tool. This tool can be used in conjunction with your normal labour legal advice.

It makes for a fantastic guideline for trade unions and management staff ought to familiarize themselves with this. Everyone can access this online labour advice web-tool for South African Small Business at http://smelaboursupport.org.za or you ca access the CCMA website on www.ccma.org.za or call the CCMA call centre at 0861 161616.

I’d like to thank Vanessa Pather for bringing this to my attention as it helped me enormously.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer. He can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.