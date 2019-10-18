My piece this week speaks to other, smaller tyrannies that quietly eat away at our paltry attempts at happiness and serenity.
Let’s start with shopping malls. The very variety that attracts us in fact deceives us into believing that we have choices. It leaves us brain-dead. It makes spending orgies like Black Friday possible.
We are wooed into shops by cut prices - 50% off, the sticker screams. Yes, but off what? Did you have a say in the original price tagging?
Food-packaging is another tyrant. Cereals are bulk-packed in cartons that have games which dictate the choices made. No one points out that bulk leads to deterioration once the seals are broken. The same applies to fresh produce combinations which promote bulk-buying what appears to be a bargain.