Smart city may still be pipe dream for SA

In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined plans for the new Lanseria smart city, north of Joburg, which will be developed over the next 10 years. This is what we know so far: the smart city will be connected to other hubs by a bullet train. It aims to fix apartheid-era spatial policies. According to Gauteng Premier David Makhura: “The city is about building a society based on human solidarity, where no one is left out and no one is left behind.” The megacity will be able to house between 350 000 to 500 000 people and have both residential and businesses. In keeping up with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the city will aim to be at the forefront of the new 5G technology. According to the president: “It will not only be smart and 5G-ready, but will be a leading benchmark for green infrastructure” In both their speeches, Ramaphosa and Makhura said the city would be a “green city”. Rainwater harvesting and solar panels would make the city less reliant on harmful energy sources. The question is, though, will the smart city concept be a noble and viable approach, and will it be the answer to propelling South Africa into the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Many South Africans are sceptical. In fact, if the buzz on social media is anything to go by, it becomes clear that the general sentiment on the topic of smart cities is negative.

Many people believe that it is a bad idea outright, while others feel that, even in principle it is a good idea, South Africa is not ready for smart cities.

Some feel that it is just another “frivolous waste of money pipe-dream".

One person commented on LinkedIn that “if half of RSA is living in poverty, how can we build such smart cities if we have not addressed the fundamental problem of our country?”

I personally do not think the smart city concept is a bad idea - if anything, it is a great idea. Where I differ with the president is that, instead of building a brand new, from-the-ground-up smart city, I think the money will be better spent in transforming every one of our cities into smart cities by using technology to solve problems that people in our cities are facing.

And problems there are many. As an example, consider the problem of traffic congestion in most South African cities, such as Joburg.

This is a problem that affects everyone without discrimination. If a smart solution were applied that could reduce the morning commute by even a fraction of the time, it would be a relief for everyone.

But how? New York City has achieved this with their “Midtown in Motion” concept, which uses a combination of cloud computing, internet of things and artificial intelligence.

The system uses a number of traffic sensors and cameras to gather traffic information from around the city and feed that information via the cloud to an artificial intelligence system, which monitors the traffic 24 hours a day, gathering vital data about when and where the major snarl-ups take place.

The system then uses that data to control the traffic lights in real time, allowing traffic to flow more freely.

Along with this hi-tech solution, New York City has also implemented a somewhat low-tech one, which has also proven to be highly successful.

The “City Bike” initiative makes thousands of bicycles available throughout the city for use 24/7.

To ease traffic on the streets, people are encouraged to cycle rather than drive. To use the service you simply go to one of dozens of bike stations throughout the city and unlock a bike with an app.

The app shows how many bikes are available, and also the best routes to take.

These two systems have already made a significant impact by cutting down the number of vehicles on the streets and reducing commute times. The best part is that they work for everyone.

Are smart cities a good idea? Definitely! South Africa is not just ready for smart cities, but long overdue for them.

* Bilal Kathrada is an educational technologist, speaker, author, newspaper columnist and entrepreneur. He is the founder of CompuKids, a start-up that teaches children Computer Science skills. Bilal blogs at www.bilalkat.com.

