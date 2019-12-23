Social media gives wings to lies









"There is a well-worn old saying that if you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the truth. And there’s nothing as efficient as the internet when it comes to repeating a lie." Picture: IANS One of the things that have impressed me about the crisis at Eskom is the number of people who have “inside information” about what’s actually happening in the mysterious corridors of power, if you’ll excuse the expression. And the trouble with “information” today is that it can spread across the whole world in less than an hour. Information has wings. There is a well-worn old saying that if you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the truth. And there’s nothing as efficient as the internet when it comes to repeating a lie. Somebody sidles up to you and says: “I have a friend whose uncle works for Eskom and he knows there’s actually no shortage of coal. “The problem is the workers are refusing to carry the coal to the boilers until they’re paid coal-miners’ wages for handling coal.”

WARNING! Before you repeat that, I admit it’s a lie. Don’t press the “send” button. I made it up to illustrate my story. It’s not true.

But imagine how quickly a story like that would spread.

Pretty soon there’d be tweets and twiddles and hashpots or whatever, claiming: “Eskom wheelbarrow pushers demand to be registered as coal miners.”

The fake story would have circled the globe three times before someone at Eskom says: “Actually, this is not true.”

By then the damage would have been done. Seven million Facebook followers will be convinced there are wheelbarrow jockeys who demand to be recognised as coal miners. Six people will notice the Eskom message saying it’s a lie, but nobody will bother to listen to them. Why let mere facts get in the way of a good story?

That is one of the major dangers of the world of cyber communication. Nobody is in control. Anyone can post a blog and it takes a long time for anybody to query or contradict it. The implications are scary. I could publish a post claiming to have discovered a cure for cancer.

All you have to do is eat three guavas a day and rub olive oil on your navel and voilà! No more cancer.

I could add 10 fake letters from amazed and satisfied patients who claim to have been cured by my miracle method after doctors had told them they were incurable. Just send me your credit card number and I post you a bag of organic guavas and a bottle of the purest olive oil.

I’m not saying we should have internet censorship. The internet is a valuable global debating forum. I urge readers to question each bit of information and make sure it’s not fake news, before they share it.

