Some good news for a change

Over the past two quarters in the labour quarterly review, we have seen slight employment growth. I admit this growth is small and, understandably, the growth comes from the Western Cape. The Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town have embraced labour-friendly principles, despite the negative labour regulations from the national government.

The national government seems to produce labour regulations which act as a handbrake to job creation. Despite this “handbrake”, the Western Cape government is doing everything in its power to try to encourage small businesses to grow. This growth is starting to reap results and the last two quarters of 2022 is showing the green shoots of employment. Over the past 10 years before that, we saw negative results every single quarter. Unemployment is still at 40% and unfortunately the youth are over 70% unemployed. We have a long way to go but let’s be positive and let’s hold hands to ensure we can place more and more people in jobs as the year continues. It is my belief employment is the cornerstone of societal restructuring.

If people have jobs, there will be less crime, less drug abuse, less gender-based violence and, indeed, less of every ill in society. It would be fantastic to report, in the future, that every single quarter we see the growth in jobs. I hope other municipalities will take a leaf out of the City of Cape Town’s cap. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has just passed a budget which is user friendly and job-creation friendly. This budget is destined to make a dent in unemployment in our city.

We have seen some good moves from a few other municipalities and one or two provincial governments. It is my understanding the Northern Cape has approached the Western Cape for some help and guidance. This type of togetherness could move beyond politics and understanding that job creation is something that the people really want. Unemployment has become the biggest scourge of our society and all the surveys are reporting that that is the biggest worry the people have.

We need to praise local businesses in Cape Town which are starting to reinvest in themselves and show they have some faith in the system. I specifically want to applaud all those businesses who, despite the negative feelings out there, are looking to invest in the future of South Africa. I took note that a company such as Cape Union Mart, that had a devastating fire, did something superb. The employees carried on receiving their salaries and the employer moved very quickly to ensure it was business as usual. Many employers would have considered taking the insurance money and closing down the facility.

South African businesses, and in particular those in the Western Cape, are loyal to the extent that they make a plan to ensure staff are kept employed and paid throughout a disastrous situation. Another business on a much smaller scale, Sparkle Products, have voted with their feet by ensuring they invest in their premises, including major electrical installations. We need to take much joy from a move such as this, as it has kept everyone’s job intact and will probably grow to many more jobs in the future. I have dealt with literally dozens of small businesses over the past six months that have similar mindsets to Cape Union Mart and Sparkle Products. These businesses are starting to show a trend of reinvestment into South Africa. I could not have said this over the past 10 years.

I am excited to see this change and to see many of these employers have risen from the horrible and negative Covid-19 pandemic. Our business community is resilient and, despite very little help from national government, they have taken a cue from the Western Cape and chosen to grow with a very positive sentiment. With all the negativity in South Africa, it is fantastic to see the sun shining again in the Western Cape. * Michael Bagraim.

