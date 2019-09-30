The current curriculum, the fourth since the change of government in 1994, has failed to even keep learners in the system. It’s been predicted in recent research studies that 60% of first learners won’t complete Grade 12 (SA Educational Journal, May 2017).
An honest analysis of this will reveal that it’s not the nature of the curriculum that is responsible.
The social problems teachers, learners and parents experience in schools and poverty-stricken conditions in communities play a major role. Why do most children who come from economically and socially strong backgrounds not drop out?
Surely the most important goal of any education and political system is to ensure that most children complete at least the 12 years of basic learning.