Thousands of Springbok rugby fans line the streets of Ravensmead celebrating as the Springboks arrive on the Springbok Victory tour bus. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Wayne Barnes, an English rugby referee and a barrister, the man who, with Jonathan Kaplan, plotted the demise of the All Blacks in 2007 that paved the way for the Springboks to go all the way, this time sang the praises of the Springboks for winning the Rugby World Cup from a precarious position. This attorney should have instead asked the Springboks: “How on earth is it possible for a team to be crowned World Champions when they have failed to beat the WORLD CHAMPIONS, the All Blacks?”

The results of a six-week tournament cannot be a reflection of the reality. That has been my line of thinking since 1995.

Wayne Barnes

New Zealand has been dominating rugby for the last 10 to 20 years with a 86% winning ratio, higher than any other team in the world, and therefore, do not need to prove their superiority in a six-week tournament. They remain world champions, irrespective of the obtuse rankings of the International Rugby Board.

The Springboks went on a march throughout the country with the William Webb Ellis trophy in hand, celebrating a hollow, farcical victory.

I wonder how many of them realised that the money spent on such an undertaking could have been put to better use by contributing financially to the upliftment of the shocking conditions of sporting facilities in underprivileged areas across the country, instead of celebrating a victory tainted by entitlement and privilege.