"When we open our eyes each morning we are flooded with the usual avalanche of social media feeds showing us lives often very far removed from this reality." Picture: Tshego Lepule/Weekend Argus This past week we again experienced “real life in South Africa moments” - a taxi blockade, a political leadership contest fuelled by stories of race and privilege, load shedding and news of more self-enrichment scandals. However, when we open our eyes each morning we are flooded with the usual avalanche of social media feeds showing us lives often very far removed from this reality. Pictures showing leaders consuming gluttonous amounts of foods and flashing ridiculously priced clothing accessories cascade into one’s presence. It has the effect of causing a horrible degree of indigestion at 5am. All this raises the question: what is the world we wish to wake up to today? Is there another more radical world deep in all of us that will wake us up from this diabetes-inducing social media feeding trough? What will stop this rampant need for validation through wealth, power and number of likes?

Here is a truth I believe in: an authentic performance is far more valuable than an impressive appearance.

The global inequality indices all show us that our sophisticated social media existence is a world far removed from the brutal war-driven and hunger-ridden existences of the people in Yemen or South Sudan. Or to bring it closer to home, the lives of people who live in Blikkiesdorp or Bloekombos.

In modern-day leadership, so much focus is placed on an impressive appearance. Everyone wants to know who you’re connected to. They check out your clothing and accessories. They check out your social media to see events you got invited to and places you hang out in. They scan your profile to see who liked your social media posts.

Among the political classes, authentic leadership is a poor and distant second cousin to factional alliances and connections to wealth and power. Commitments to the rule of law and the Constitution are often sacrificed on the altar of political loyalties, silence and corruption.

Twenty-five years of democratic leadership must inform us that unquestioning loyalty to a political, religious or social network does not have lasting value. All of this can be destroyed by the not-so-slow march of time if we become obsessed with appearance instead of performance.

One of my pet hates is the annual red carpet opening of Parliament, where our leaders parade themselves in clothes that 98% of our population cannot afford.

How did this disconnected and detestable gorge fest become the aperire actum to a most sacred policy presentation on our nation’s future? I would prefer our leaders to sit in sackcloth and ash at our failure to address the violence, death and poverty in our society.

Scanning social media behaviour it appears as though our obsession with external validation is out of control. I know of leaders who remove social media posts which did not get the number of likes that they anticipated it would get, because it might reflect negatively on their popularity. We can’t afford people with such weaknesses to lead us.

Given how corruption has destroyed the moral centre of our democracy, we need our leaders to desist from using the display of assets to validate their leadership roles. We need a more intelligent generation of leaders who can live securely with their own values and beliefs, and away from the obsessions with materialistic assets as signs of leadership.

The only thing that matters is how we perform in delivering to our people a future they can trust in. Is there a better life for women, children and for the unemployed who all live under the influence of our leadership?

Let’s stop the display of watches, vacations and cars. We have a far more serious task at hand: 31 million poor people are looking to us to stop their children from dying. Let us show them the required leadership that will make a difference to their lives. An authentic performance is far more valuable than an impressive appearance.

* Lorenzo A Davids is chief executive of the Community Chest.

