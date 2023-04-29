Sudan’s leaders are having a ‘Nigga Moment’ two African generals fighting on behalf of two white men

A “N!GGA Moment” is defined in the milieu of the American series The Boondocks as a “violent altercation caused by ignorance overwhelming the logic of an otherwise rational Negro man”. Similarly, when n!ggas form a lasting bond over ignorant things, it is called “N!gga Synthesis”. When these synthesised individuals (gang) jointly have a “N!gga Moment”, it ends up in conflict (gang war).

Thus the Boondocks definition/ equation: “N!gga Moments + N!gga Synthesis = Complete Disaster”. In Sudan, we’re witnessing a war that has nothing to do with race, religion, governance or democracy. The conflict is about two generals who are nothing more than greedy “n!gga/gangsters” with lots of members that they mutually call an army. Both armies were part of the so-called government which was neither democratic nor cared about service delivery. This leadership, in a nutshell, is about stealing. These men are not scholars or fighting for ideals. They are old type African leaders who believe in the ancient philosophy of “take as much as I can for myself and damn everyone and everything”.

To the media and political analysts trying to grasp this conflict, let me explain and save you time. President Vladimir Putin wanted a Sudanese port in the Red Sea. The US told the military junta which ousted former Dictator in Chief Bashir, not a damn will Russia get a port. The junta gave Russia the middle finger and then their old friends who helped oust Dictator Bashir started another coup. What we witness are two African generals fighting on behalf of two white men – President Biden and President Putin, who both promised the winner free rein over the nation of Sudan as a gift. In the meantime, a few thousand Africans will die and ordinary God-fearing Christians and Muslims in Sudan will suffer.

These African leaders do not deserve any respect as they are slaves to their greed and servants of the imperial ambitions of the US and Russia. Their stolen wealth is in European banks while children in Africa suffer. As witnesses to the infinite suffering in Africa, we must tell these African leaders they are traitorous killers and dogs of imperialism who kill for wealth. They are not loyal to any religion and they are an open enemy to those who seek peace, stability and progress for Africa.

Some may ask, why am I so angry? Religious charities will emotionally blackmail locals with the suffering in Sudan. Also, we wait for refugees to flood in and ruin our beautiful Cape Town because two generals in Sudan had a “N!gga Moment” which involved two armies creating “N!gga Synthesis” resulting in a complete damn disaster. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

