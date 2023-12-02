Thank you for agreeing to this temporary “ceasefire” – or whatever term one would like to call it. It was very kind of you to agree to this humane arrangement in spite of those “inhuman animals” cowardly attacking your sacrosanct country on that fateful day.

Rather most ungentlemanly of that terrorist organisation to just suddenly, without any normal, advance warning, climb over your fragile fences and attack all those civilians and kill even a few soldiers in the rush. It’s just unfortunate that your soldiers came in the way, and became part of the collateral murders. All our fault. We, on behalf of Palestinians who are still alive, must express sorrow and apologise that we had certainly jumped the gun and become unreasonably impatient with being so carefully kept in check ... suppressed for just seven and a half decades is not such a big deal, after all. I am sure you are the first dignified executive to know how that despotic Pharaoh kept your people subjugated as slaves, all those thousands of moons ago, for more than 450 years in horrible bondage.

So it’s not fair to just suddenly explode like spoilt hyperactive children in the most unreasonable manner as we did. As most people of British and European descent would remark: “Can’t let the natives drive the country into anarchy, my dear Watson.” Also, only about 15 000 Palestinians killed by bombing the luxury prison of Gaza adds up to hardly 3% of the total Palestinian population. A drop in the Mediterranean Sea, no? We must also say sorry for allowing many of our thoughtless Gaza citizens for going out of their way to come in the way of your bombs, missiles, bullets and grenades as you tried meticulously to target those dirty Hamas gangsters. What you must never feel guilty about is all those Palestinians who have gone missing. Their bad luck that they just happened to be directly below collapsing concrete blocks. How can you take responsibility for that, too?

* Ebrahim Essa, Durban.