Surviving the coronavirus sustainably together

My father was dying. I was at his bedside. My phone rang. One of my dad’s former students at UCT’s Graduate School of Business. “Your dad taught me my most important lesson in business: ‘Learn to ask the right questions’.” He went on to found a large global investment bank. So, as our whole society lies in intensive care, what are “the right questions”? I propose just one. Not: “How do we stop the spread?”

My question is: “How do we survive sustainably together?”

As families.

As neighbourhoods.

As an economic region.

One of the clearest thinkers I know, Andrew Boraine, offered “10 ways to be together as a family to fight Covid-19”.

I believe his principles can be applied to: families, neighbourhoods and our economy.

1. Coronavirus: Our family and our home are only as safe as our weakest link. Every family member has a duty of care.

2. Consult: Before going out of the home (for whatever reason), we will consult with each other and collectively evaluate the risks.

3. Communicate: We are not used to living together 24/7 on top of each other. There will be many niggles and tensions. We will raise issues when they arise and talk about them openly.

4. Co-operate and collaborate: These are not normal times. We will work together to run the household to try to solve problems when they arise.

5. Contribute: We will divide up the jobs to do around the house, and we will be accountable to each other to get these tasks done.

6. Create: We will no doubt get bored quite quickly sitting around doing nothing, worrying about our safety and the future. We will encourage and support each other to use this time creatively.

7. Check-in: At least once a day to get a sense as to how each of us is feeling and coping.

8. Care and compassion: We know that each of us will feel anxious, depressed or angry from time to time. We will try to relate to each other with understanding. We will “count to 10”, before we respond recklessly.

9. Contain: We will try to contain our own anxieties as much as possible to stop them spilling over.

10. Courage: We know that there will be tough times ahead, for our family, friends, colleagues, city, country and our planet. We will face challenges together, with courage.

We’re grateful for your public leadership, Andrew. Now, let’s apply all of the above to:

Our Families.

Our Neighbourhoods.

And our Economy. To sustain life.

The government needs to lead, by inspiring and enabling our own leadership, on all three battle fronts.

