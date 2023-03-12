Take note, Eskom – thieves can’t bribe their way out of Hell

There are many errors that humans can commit, but denying the Creator and oppression are the worst. Some assume Islam only talks about religion and spirituality, and not about economics. In truth, the Qur’an gives importance to economics, and it says that those who stockpile the Creator’s provisions and deprive others of sustenance commit a crime against themselves and humanity.

For example, those who steal from Eskom do not realise the damage they are doing to themselves regarding their connection with the Creator. Although the Creator is most merciful, the Creator listens to those who suffer at the hands of others. This is why harming people is a serious crime. Those who steal from Eskom are not doing it to feed themselves; they steal to drive expensive cars and live in luxury. They choose criminality because their personality is wicked and selfish. Some thieves are Hindus, Jews, Christians and Muslims, etc. Some people think that when they donate or build a synagogue, church, mosque, or temple, they can buy their way into the Creator’s mercy. Criminals in general think that the Creator can be bribed, and that their ill-gotten wealth will benefit themselves and their families in this life or the next.

Criminals do not understand the calamity that they impose on themselves and their families as wealth gained from criminality cannot be sanitised. Those who feed their families with illegal wealth must know that they are ruining their families, and their families will curse them in due time. When those who are robbed curse the robber, the Creator listens. Many pray for justice, but many may curse those liable for the cost of electricity and load shedding, as we pay more for less value. Those in luxury offices at Nersa and the government who pretend to defend “the poorest of the poor” while their friends and family steal at Eskom must know that they will not escape judgment. On judgment day, people will enter Hellfire and ask why. The guardians of Hellfire will remind the Hell-bound how they did nothing, although they witnessed crimes being committed.

We will all be held liable, and it is idiotic to enter Hellfire for another person’s benefit. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.