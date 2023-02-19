Teachers can change the lives of their students

I always wanted to be a teacher. Inspired by my primary school teachers at Rosmead Primary in Claremont, which the apartheid government wanted to close, but thanks to community leaders such as Enver Daniels, the school still stands today. South Peninsula High School in Diep River was the high school I attended, and because of the-then principal, Mr AG de Villiers, the school is still thriving today.

Now, as I look back at the quality of teachers at these schools I had, what were the characteristics of these teachers I was fortunate to have. They were enthusiastic about their teaching. ● I remember Mrs Parker, my Grade 3 teacher in her upstairs classroom, who went out of her way after school to assist us with maths.

● Our primary school principal, Mr Hector, with his messages of inspiration. His opposition to apartheid. Mr Swart, with his athletic prowess, made us one of the top athletics primary schools. ● At high school, we were exposed to top-class teachers. One of the finest maths teachers was Ms Evangeline Haggis, who boasted the most beautiful blackboard handwriting. ● Mr Bezuidenhout, who could contort his face to suit the moment.

● Mr Cliffie Ravens, who graduated from UCT with majors in maths, applied maths and physics. Many students went into the pure science stream because of him. He tutored maths at his home free of charge. All he expected of his students was to do well. ● Mr Fred Coker, the brilliant biology teacher who, I am sure, if he wanted, could have become a university professor. He preferred to remain a teacher. ● Mr Wilfred King, a teacher who we said spoke “Oxford” English and an enthralling physical education and geography teacher.

I raise the issue about the teachers who taught me because of their efforts, and many teachers who taught me who I did not mention influenced my life and many other students’ lives. I am sure many of you reading this column will look back at your schooling career and remember all the great things teachers did for you while you were at school. Many schools have reunions to remember the students and especially the teachers who made a difference in their lives.

If you are still able to, pay a visit to the schools you attended to honour these teachers, or visit them at their homes to reminisce about the contribution they made to your life. I know the comments made by ex-students and ex-parents are worth more than all the gold in the world. * Brian Isaacs.

