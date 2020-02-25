Teachers can help lift gloom around us









"I appeal to teachers working at the schools of the poor to set high pupils for their students in spite of the terrible conditions under which they work." Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) There is so much talk of doom and gloom in South Africa today. It is as if we’re waiting for a tsunami to hit us. Yes, I admit South Africa is beset with many problems. We face downgrading by Moody’s, we run our economy on a deficit, we are beset with horrific crime statistics and many children face malnutrition and poverty. Many pupils do not complete matric. In my opinion, we do face many problems, but if we all work together, we can change our country around. For many years, I grappled with the issue of whether we can change South Africa from the top down or the bottom up. I’ve come to the conclusion that we must use both methods. We have to cultivate in every sphere of society women and men who see it as their duty to build a South Africa we all can be proud of. Although I never participated in any election pre- or post-1994, I have never adopted an attitude that I will not speak to persons in or outside Parliament if it is in the interest of the country. For example: The school I taught at faced the rationalisation of one of its deputy principal posts. The ANC had controlled the Western Cape in the early 2000s. I approached the opposition about the matter. The opposition threatened the ANC that it would call a press conference to expose the ANC. The ANC government in the WC relented, and we were able to retain the deputy principal post that still exists at the school today. The school is still recognised as one of the top schools in SA.

I have always felt strongly that schools of the poor which face huge challenges should not just throw up their hands in despair that we cannot do anything to improve the quality of education for our children.

Some comments by teachers:

“I hope the Education Department decides on a retirement package so that I can get out of teaching.”

“The students are too ill-disciplined. I cannot discipline them because then the department will discipline me.”

“I am not prepared to do sport or other extramural activities because I am too busy with my own school work.”

“I cannot even speak to the parents of ill-disciplined students because they will attack me.”

“We live in a gang-infested area and can’t change the mindset of our students and parents.”

Some of the reasons why the situation is so helpless. I want to name a few schools where there was a change in mindset among people holding top positions, parents, teachers and students from the bottom up.

Spine Road High in Mitchells Plain, under the vision and guidance of the great former principal Riyahd Najaar and the school community, became a sought-after school.

Mondale High School principal Owen Bridgens (a legend in his own right ) did likewise. Mondale used its athletic prowess to become an excellent academic institution.

Others were Faseeg Manie of Lavender Hill High, Bayar Laattoe of Dryden Street Primary in Salt River and Desmond Williams of Littlewood Primary, Mitchells Plain.

I appeal to teachers working at the schools of the poor to set high pupils for their students in spite of the terrible conditions under which they work. Teachers are unlike other workers. We have an important educational and political role to play in the lives of our communities.

I have always believed that in education, as in any other sphere of life, it goes hand in hand.

Our pupils must know why they are being educated, and they must understand their role in society.

Schools like Trafalgar High, Harold Cressy High and Livingstone High have shown what a force a school can be when students do their work academically and have a political insight as to what must be done to change society.

Many of their teachers were dismissed because they had the determination to do what was right for the future of this country.

I am very positive that we as teachers can make a positive contribution in expelling the doom and gloom in teaching.

We must continue fighting our government and education departments to gain what is rightfully ours.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

