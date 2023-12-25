Teeger’s remarks not made in a vacuum

There is so much wrong with Mohamed Saeed’s horribly one-sided letter that I would need pages to refute his ludicrous claims. I will therefore hone in on the one thing missing from his letter that negates everything else he has to say: any mention of Hamas. David Teeger’s message of support of the IDF wasn’t uttered in a vacuum. It was said at the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards that took place some two weeks after Hamas terrorists broke through the Gazan border and proceeded to rape, torture, dismember and kill 1 200 Israelis and kidnap a further 200-plus in what was both the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and one of the most depraved attacks against civilians in modern history.

Teeger, like almost every Jew on the planet, has a direct connection to a country that is home to more than 40% of our people. His heartfelt message was clearly not a celebration of “the mass killing of human beings” – if it were, he would have directed his support to Hamas – but a show of support to the young soldiers, most barely out of high school, who are once again called to risk their lives to protect their country and their people from bloodthirsty, radical Islamist terrorists, who have never hid their intentions to murder Jews and destroy the State of Israel. If Mr Saeed truly cares for Palestinians, he would be calling out the death cult who have oppressed the Palestinian people of Gaza since gaining power in 2007 after Israel withdrew entirely from the area in 2005. He would be horrified by their use of sharia (law) to torture and kill anyone who deviates from their perverted form of Islam. He would be outraged by their outright theft of every last cent of the literal billions of dollars in aid that was meant for the Gazan people, but was instead used to build terror tunnels, acquire and create weapons, and enrich their leaders. He would be cursing these very leaders who live in luxury in Qatar while “their people” suffer the consequences for their depravity, and decrying their flagrant use of civilians as human shields.

Instead, he focuses all his attention on those who are fighting for their lives to dismantle this demonic organisation once and for all. There is a moral failing here. But it is not David Teeger’s. * Ilan Preskovsky, Freelance journalist/writer. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.