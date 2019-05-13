On May 12 we acknowledged Nurses’ Day and I would like to celebrate nurses and the caring, nurturing role they fulfil. Picture Enrico Jacobs/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

International Nurses Day this year falls on Mother’s Day. Just as mothers are the backbone of most households, nurses are the backbone of our public healthcare system. The backbone of our total staffing complement of 32000 is strengthened through 42% being nurses.

Long hours, family and personal sacrifices are made in serving the sick and vulnerable in our communities, leaving nurses own families at home and putting their patients’ needs above their own.

You are amazing team players and leaders in our health system. Your personal touch defines our identity of leadership and a worm culture.

Patients have the most contact with nurses. This opportunity shapes the experience of our services. The smile of a nurse, the kind word, the interest, respect and building trust define who we are.

This year the theme for Nurses’ Day focuses on leadership in “A voice to lead: Health for all”.

As in aviation safety rules, my message to nurses is to please take care of yourself first to enable you to take care of others.

We need you at the best you can be. Look after your health and be mindful of the impact of having too much on your plate. Get enough rest and exercise.

Above all, please continue serving our communities with the same passion and care.

Thank you for being our ambassadors; thank you for your leadership; thank you for making things better and adding meaning to your, your families’ and our patients’ lives.

We honour, value and acknowledge the role each nurse plays in our society.

* Dr Beth Engelbrecht Head of the Western Cape Department of Health.

