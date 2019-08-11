"I wish to publicly thank and commend the group of strangers who gathered in Constantia last week to help another stranger who had fallen ill and collapsed while walking on the pavement next to a busy road." Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

I wish to publicly thank and commend the group of strangers who gathered in Constantia last week to help another stranger who had fallen ill and collapsed while walking on the pavement next to a busy road. Having passed the person on the ground and the people gathered around him, I drove a bit further and turned into a side street to park my car, then joined the people with a bottle of water I had with me.

One woman had left to buy the man food at the mall close by, a few were calling numbers saved on their mobiles for an ambulance, and one neighbourhood watch member called for assistance which brought members of our Diep River police station to the scene.

A traffic officer also arrived to avoid traffic becoming congested on the road, and a kind woman from a home alongside the road gave us a towel for the man to use as we needed.

One man drove to the fire and rescue station in Constantia Main Road just beyond the mall.

The fire brigade arrived after coming from another neighbourhood on a call-out.

Then the ambulance arrived and advanced treatment was sought from Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital, which sent out two people quickly.

With the man under proper medical care and transported to a local hospital, our “job” of assisting him was over.

I wish to thank all those amazing people for coming together as they did to help a fellow countryman.

I felt very emotional as I thought to myself: “This is a real ubuntu moment I think beloved Madiba would be proud.”

Gratitude must be given to the fire brigade, ambulance and advanced life support team who responded, the officers from Diep River SAPS and the traffic officer.

You all enhanced my faith in humanity no colour, no language, no age or any other so-called “differences” divided us.

Ke a leboha, enkosi, dankie, thank you!

* Ellen Fedele, Plumstead.

