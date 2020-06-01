The amazing art of sign language

During the lockdown I’ve been watching far more television than I usually do. I suppose most of us can say the same. We’re spending more time than usual at home, and if you can’t invite a friend round for a cup of tea or a glass of something you probably turn to the TV for contact with the outside world. (Some of us find ourselves having deep philosophical conversations with our cats.) One of the features that has become almost universal in recent years has been the use of signers to interpret programmes for deaf viewers. There always seems to be a small woman in the corner of my screen doing intricate things with her nimble fingers while the news reader or politician of the moment reads their message to the nation. I don’t remember this being a regular feature a few years ago. Has there been a recent increase in the number of people who are hard of hearing? The signers intrigue me greatly. Where do they learn this complex skill? Do they all use exactly the same hand signals for the same words? Are they translating individual words or broader concepts? If a signer interprets a message in English does a Xhosa speaker receive it in isiXhosa, or an Afrikaans speaker in Afrikaans? The signers appear to be able to interpret complex messages in a few quick flicks of the fingers. The news reader says: “Forty three Ecuadorian refugees died when the fishing boat they had hired in Scotland overturned in rough seas off the Island of St Kitt.”

The signer makes a few quick finger flicks and goes on to the next item. Do those little finger movements really explain that the refugees were from Ecuador and the boat was a hired Scottish fishing boat and it happened near St Kitt?

Signing seems to be an amazingly economical form of communication. Do signers have to learn specific finger positions to say “Ecuador” or do they use a general sign for “some South American country”? Is there a Xhosa hand signal for “Ecuador”?

I believe it would be interesting to record a news bulletin, then run a video of the signer’s interpretation and have a deaf person read it back, then compare the result with the original broadcast. Would the final message be the same as the original one?

From this readers will be able to tell without any doubt that I have been in isolation for too long and my mind it beginning to crumble.

Last Laugh:

A traffic cop stopped an elderly woman who was driving the wrong way along a one-way street.

"Where are you going, madam?” he asked.

"I don’t know,” she replied, "but I must be late because everybody else is going home already.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.