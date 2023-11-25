There can be no doubt any longer that South African politicians, in particular those from the ANC and the EFF, are now more nefarious, greedy and ruthless than ever before. A political party that sides with communist China, brutal Iran and aggressive Russia, and openly condemns Israel for defending itself against the heinous attacks from the stone-cold Hamas group, is a far cry from what is expected from a predominantly Christian nation.

The ANC has exhausted its obsession with apartheid in an attempt to hide its multiple failures and inadequacies from its enslaved supporters. Social grants have been used as a secret weapon to brainwash most poor and rural communities to keep voting for a party who feels no regard or sympathy for the very people it claims to want to set free from being historically disadvantaged. If only there were a way to trumpet this sad truth from the highest of mountains, so that the people of South Africa, those hardworking minimum wage warriors could finally wake up from their slumber to vote for change and a better future. It is the arrogance of a president who claims to be such a wise and articulate man, while backstabbing most South Africans by using clever phrases, convincing naive citizens that this time, corruption will be dealt with, unemployment will be less and crime will be eradicated.

Of course, nothing he ever says materialises. He has become the expert of empty promises, the smooth talking, bright smiling conman who paints this fairy tale picture of a country that has so much promise, while businesses are closing due to load shedding, women are raped every day, farmers are murdered and teenagers are forced to beg at traffic lights to try support their households. Potholes decorate our city streets and burst water pipes are seen almost daily as you drive through the suburbs of KZN. Speaking of nefarious politicians, the leader of the EFF, the “honourable”' Julius Malema, has only one goal in mind – divide South Africans by race and shoot down every effort of faithful do-goodery at all cost. Woe to him if the Springboks succeed in uniting the country. Siya Kolisi’s men in green and gold are a threat to the Tellytubbies in their red suits and berets. But most South Africans are starting to realise that racist propaganda and the militant style of ruling of the people will not get us anywhere as a nation trying to recover from apartheid, and now, reverse apartheid.

To put the cherry on top, our police minister has possibly achieved the worst crime statistics in decades, yet he continues to parade around with his cowboy hat while trying to convince South Africans that they are doing everything they can to curb the wave of injustice. * Leonard Oosthuizen, Cowies Hill-Durban.