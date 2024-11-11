The birth of the coffee shop in the world history

The first known coffee shop, Kiva Han, opened in the 15th century in Istanbul, then part of the Ottoman Empire. This establishment began a social revolution centred around coffee, a drink already gaining popularity in the region.

Kiva Han provided a communal space where people gathered to enjoy coffee, converse, and discuss various topics ranging from politics to poetry. By the 16th century, coffeehouses had spread to other parts of Europe, influencing social customs and culinary practices. The Ottomans were pioneers not only in coffee cultivation but also in creating rituals around its consumption, such as the traditional Turkish coffee fortune-telling, where the grounds left in the cup are used to predict the future.

By the 17th century, coffee had reached Europe, where it began to replace alcoholic beverages as a popular drink. Coffeehouses sprang up in cities like Venice, London, and Paris, serving as gathering places for intellectuals and revolutionaries. The beverage’s popularity continued to grow, with its cultural significance expanding far beyond its origins. Turkish coffee is recognised for its cultural importance, so much so that UNESCO designated it as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013.

The legacy of Kiva Han and the rich tradition of Turkish coffee continue to influence modern coffee culture. As we enjoy our daily brews, we pay homage to the historical journey that began in the heart of the Ottoman Empire, reminding us of the simple yet profound ways in which coffee brings people together. The concept of the coffee shop quickly spread throughout the Ottoman Empire and beyond, serving as a hub for intellectual exchange and cultural interaction.

These venues attracted a diverse clientele, including writers and scholars, fostering an environment ripe for debate. Turkish coffee has a rich history that intertwines with the emergence of coffee shops. The preparation of Turkish coffee involves finely grinding coffee beans, mixing them with water and sugar, and boiling the mixture in a special pot called a cezve.

This method of brewing produces a thick, strong coffee with a layer of foam on top. The Ottomans developed unique brewing techniques and serving styles, establishing coffee as more than just a beverage; it became a symbol of hospitality. The coffee itself is traditionally served in small cups, often accompanied by a glass of water and sometimes a sweet treat.

The act of sharing coffee has deep roots in Turkish culture, reflecting values of friendship and connection. From its humble beginnings in the Ethiopian highlands to becoming a cornerstone of Ottoman social life, coffee has evolved into a global phenomenon. Its rich history reflects the interconnectedness of cultures and the enduring appeal of this beloved beverage.

Nineteenth-century newspapers in South Africa frequently mentioned three famous products that came from Istanbul: Angora goats, Turkish tobacco, and Turkish coffee, which used to be served at the Turkish bath on Long Street until the 1950s. * Halim Gençoğlu is a historian with PhD from UCT and is a post-doctoral fellow at Wits University.