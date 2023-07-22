The article “Municipal Valuations under fire” (July 12, 2023) refers. The framing of the story and headline is unfortunate. The City has approximately 900000 properties on the valuation roll. During the objection process, when the valuation roll was open for objections, some 14500 objections were received.

It is clear to the reasonable reader that the number of objections are small compared with the total number of properties. Importantly, the City has given unprecedented levels of rates relief this year while still ensuring sufficient income for service delivery. Among others, the first R450000 for residential properties valued at R5million or less do not attract property rates.

The City also has extensive rates and services relief options available to residents who are struggling and unable to pay. Legislation requires metropolitan municipalities to undertake a GV at least every four years. The GV determines what contributions property owners make to the rates account. Rates are used for services shared by all Capetonians, such as fire services, libraries, recreational areas and clinics.

GV2022 was quality assured by the International Property Tax Institute. The objection process is legislated to allow property owners and others to draw our attention to potentially incorrectly valued properties, and thereby recognises the potential for instances where values may be incorrect, and affords the opportunity for correction – which is what happened in this instance. * Llewellyn Louw Municipal Valuer, City of Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]