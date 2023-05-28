I am writing this letter to express my concern and disappointment regarding the recent and continued baseless attacks made by the Hanover Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) against the City of Cape Town and Western Cape Government safety initiatives (“Burglaries spike when power is off”, Cape Argus, May 22). It is disheartening to witness an organisation that is meant to build relationships between the police and the community resort to constant unfounded accusations that only serve to sow discord and undermine the progress made in Hanover Park.

The City is going to great lengths to support an understaffed, under-resourced SAPS precinct with world-class technology, assisting neighbourhood watch members with equipment and increased boots on the ground through Leap and metro police. These efforts require the support and collaboration of all stakeholders, including the CPF, to achieve meaningful and sustainable results. The operation on Friday was an opportunity for the premier and MEC to engage with our Leap officials to get an insight into the challenges they face in Hanover Park and how increased technology can assist. Our drone operator monitored the operation and video evidence will confirm foot patrols in red zones within Hanover Park.

Accusing the City of Cape Town without providing substantial evidence not only tarnishes the reputation of our city but also detracts from the real issues at hand. An SAPS precinct that is under resourced and understaffed, illegal firearms taken off the street by Leap and SAPS daily in Hanover Park are not destroyed quickly enough, severe delays in forensic processes that undermine the good arrests and investigators that are overloaded with cases leading to failure to achieve convictions. The investigation of murders and other crimes is the function and role of the SAPS – the SA Constitution assigns the responsibility for criminal investigations to the SAPS. When the City has attempted to assist with investigations, SAPS and the national government have steadfastly maintained that the City does not have the authority to do so.

On Friday night, our patrol was intercepted by a man asking why the CPF had not been given prior notice of the operation and claimed that the CPF had to be informed. It must be clearly stated that the details of operations are confidential operational information that can never be shared with the public. The SAPS Act is clear about the oversight role of the CPF and members thereof must take care not to impede policing operations as that conflicts with their lawful function. I urge the CPF to reconsider its approach and instead focus on fostering a spirit of co-operation and collaboration. By working together, the CPF and the City of Cape Town can achieve more significant progress in ensuring the safety and well-being of Hanover Park residents.

* City of Cape Town Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus