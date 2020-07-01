The coronavirus is our true enemy, not each other

Sometimes when I read the newspapers or watch the news I get the guilty thought that maybe the coronavirus is a case of “too little, too late”. Putting it crudely, the whole human race seems to have become stupid, cruel, intolerant, greedy and rotten and maybe it should be destroyed. I hope I’m wrong. At a time when the whole world is facing a common enemy, we have a rare opportunity to stand together, put aside our differences and strive to find a solution to this pandemic. For once, the enemy is not targeting any particular nation, tribe, religion, race or gender. Rich or poor, we are all in the firing line. But stupidly, the whole human race has erupted into racial anger, marches, slogans, corruption, tearing down monuments, hurting women and children, killing farmers and destroying livelihoods. I have lived through many crises and panics in my time, but I can never remember a time of such anger and stupidity. What’s the matter with us?

We’re murdering the women and children we should be protecting from this enemy; we’re murdering the farmers who provide the food that should be sustaining us in the fight against this enemy. We’re stealing the money donated to help those defeated by the enemy.

Bad news sometimes feeds on itself. You hear someone say, “A thief stole my wallet”, and you immediately want to top that. “That’s nothing,” you say. “Thieves not only took my wallet, they stole my computer, my electric drill and my second-best pair of veldskoens.”

Maybe if we started spreading items of hopeful news we could start a trend towards optimism. There must be some good things happening among all the gloom.

To start the ball rolling, I read recently that researchers in Israel have made a major breakthrough in the search for a Covid-19 vaccine. It is being tested on Syrian golden hamsters now, and is likely to begin human tests within a few months.

My first thought when I read this was: “Where the hell do you find a Syrian golden hamster that’s suffering from Covid-19?”

My respect for Israeli researchers knows no bounds. The Syrians will probably start attacking Israeli hamsters in retaliation.

Last Laugh

A surgeon, an engineer and a politician were having a friendly argument in the pub about whose profession was the oldest.

“Eve was created from one of Adam’s ribs,” said the surgeon. “So it must have been the surgeon.”

“No,” said the engineer. “The Bible says in the beginning, even before Adam, the earth was chaos. It must have taken an engineer to form the earth from that chaos.”

“Ah,” said the politician. "But who do you think created that chaos?”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

