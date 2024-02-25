The fallacy of Israeli Zionism must be challenged

It is astounding how many people across the globe, especially supporters of Israel and its government, believe that its evil behaviour is supposed to guarantee the security of Jews globally. The truth is it has nothing to do with guaranteeing the security of Jews – it is a right-wing racist project being punted by its purveyors to justify their genocide against Palestinians. On the contrary, what it does it imperil the security of Jews as it gives oxygen and legitimacy to enemies of the Jewish people.

For if the Israeli state says it is acting in the interest of the security of Jews under the umbrella of religion as the chosen children of God, is it saying that God condones the atrocities it is directing against the Palestinians? Every religion, in one form or another, believes in a supreme power that is benevolent, not this evil followed by the Zionists. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies are no different from al-Qaeda terrorists who distort and mangle the Muslim faith to pursue their own worldly ambitions. No real Muslim will ever tell you that al-Qaeda represents the Muslim faith. The common thread between Zionists and Muslim fanatics is that they justify their evil deeds by misusing religion. How do we explain the ludicrous view, held by among others, the former South African Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who steadfastly supports Israel because he confuses it with the biblical Israel? Such religious adherents are lost because once they hear the word “Israel”, they think about the Bible, and yet the Israel we know today is a perpetrator of the vilest state violence in modern history.

In as much any religion can be a force for the good, it can be equally, in the hands of people like Netanyahu and his allies, a weapon that is against human values. * Dr Thabisi Hoeane, Pretoria. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.