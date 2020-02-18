The Green Man - Part 1









Dr Victoria Maizes said, “conventional and alternative methods appropriately to facilitate the body's innate healing response”. Picture: Picasa. On my birthday in December, just days before 2020 blossomed into life, this page introduced a radical proposal: What if we applied the principles of “servant leadership” to health? What would that mean? Well, it would apply enabling leadership, personal responsibility, personal accountability and resilience to personal health. Half a century ago the American thinker Robert Greenleaf felt a growing suspicion that the power-centred authoritarian leadership style so prominent in US institutions was not working. In 1970, his revolutionary new concept was: Servant Leadership - A Journey into the Nature of Legitimate Power & Greatness, in the book of that name. Replacing self-interest, with service to others.

Honing influence, rather than power and control.

Focusing on others’ strengths, rather than weaknesses.

Listening, rather than giving orders.

Revolutionary stuff.

In a nutshell: servant leadership for health would see healthcare professionals enabling their patients to lead their own health radically more responsibly.

The concept of integrative health (or medicine) is an essential step.

Here are the eight core principles:

1. Patient and practitioner are partners in the healing process.

2. All factors that influence health, wellness and disease are taken into consideration, including mind, spirit, and community, as well as the body.

3. Appropriate use of both conventional and alternative methods facilitates the body's innate healing response.

4. Effective interventions that are natural and less invasive should be used whenever possible.

5. Integrative medicine neither rejects conventional medicine nor accepts alternative therapies uncritically.

6. Good medicine is based in good science. It is inquiry-driven and open to new paradigms.

7. Alongside the concept of treatment, the broader concepts of health promotion and the prevention of illness are paramount.

8. Practitioners of integrative medicine should exemplify its principles and commit themselves to self-development.

These principles were developed by the Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine. Dr Victoria Maizes, the executive director, explains: “All factors that influence health, wellness, and disease are taken into consideration. By taking an extensive history, and listening to my patient’s full story, a healing path often emerges.”

And she advocates using “conventional and alternative methods appropriately to facilitate the body's innate healing response. Many strategies can be used to enhance health and well-being. In addition to lifestyle measures such as nutrition, supplements, and mind-body interactions, acupuncture, Ayurveda, energy practices, and ritual might be used.

“Discerning which to use, in what combination, and in what order, is at the heart of the art of integrative medicine; it is influenced by the available scientific evidence; the desires, beliefs, and intuitions of the patient; and the doctor’s clinical experience.”

Read more at victoriamaizesmd.com - fascinating.

This “whole health” approach is what I’ve nicknamed “The Green Man”.

It’s a construct with mesmerising power. More to follow, next week.

