The Green Man - Part 2









Ben Greenfield. Picture: Twitter This week's "Shooting from the Lip" column follows from "The Green Man - Part 1":

My late dad was bright. Off the charts. But far more importantly, he was intellectually generous. So when choosing birthday presents for my son, aged about 10, his primary aim wasn't to give information. He wanted to teach my Nic how to think.

Like with two books, titled: The Book of General Ignorance, and its sequel.

Its blurb reads: “Everything you think you know is wrong.” Teasers include: “Coffee isn’t made from beans. The steam engine was invented in ancient Greece. Vipers, cobras and rattlesnakes aren't poisonous.

“The Easter Bunny isn’t a rabbit. Light is invisible.” And: “There were 14 sheep on Noah's Ark.”

These are all rather startling. But when my son read up on each - and hundreds of myths more - he was left with a profound realisation: The public sphere is riddled with ignorance, myth and mistruth. Fake news.

This scepticism is crucial for a healthy relationship with all information.

So let’s apply this thinking to our most important priority: health.

This is how it came to pass that on my desk this morning is a beast of a book.

Boundless: Everything You Need To Know To Upgrade Your Brain, Optimize Your Body & Defy Aging.

The writer is Ben Greenfield - a real-life superman, you’ll find. Google him.

He suggests this is “the last book you'll ever need to unlock unparalleled breakthroughs in performance, recovery, sleep, gut health, hormone balance and much more.

“After all, let’s face it: the average human wanders through life with brain fog, bloating, gas, indigestion, constipation, crunching joints, insomnia, lost drive, droopy dicks, fibroids, cysts, acne, anger, fear, and a constant search for evasive meaning, elusive happiness, and piles upon piles of a lifetime of accumulated excess fats releasing inflammatory molecules and squeezing the lifeblood out of their organs.

“Look around you,” he challenges. Like at the "lack of proper muscle and brain growth, immune system weakness, low IQ, stunted growth, obesity, depression, attention deficit disorder, social anxiety, and other frustrating problems that parents, teachers, and culture now accept as all too common.

“But what if this didn’t have to be?”

The gauntlet he’s thrown down is to read his 608-page book, a granite slab, straight off the mount, on my desk.

I’m determined to tackle it.

Why?

Because, as my Dad taught my son and I: the world is awash with ignorance. I’m not going to be part of it.

The human condition is an astonishing miracle of science, nature and grace.

And I’m determined to become an expert: on my own ability to draw delicious, precious breath.

* Murray Williams’ “Shooting from the Lip” column appears in the Cape Argus newspaper every Monday.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.