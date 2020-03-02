The Green Man - Part 3

This week's "Shooting from the Lip" column follows from "The Green Man - Part 1" and "The Green Man - Part 2". I give you two words: “fierce” and “friends”. This is the third column in a trilogy about “Health and Wellness”. In this Part 3, I’d like to introduce a handful of powerful forces: courage, accountability, loyalty, tenacity, love. Walk with me:

Professor Tim Noakes once said something like: “The athlete who trains dedicatedly, exclusively on one singular goal, and then achieves their incredible human feat, is not the hero. He or she’s had the luxury of making this accomplishment their sole priority.

“No, the real hero is the guy who leads an incredibly demanding life, with a long list of daily stresses, responsibilities and burdens, who somehow manages to stop smoking. He’s the real hero.” (That is paraphrased from memory - going back 20 years.)

Touché. Health and wellness don’t happen on idyllic, pristine, exquisite islands, surrounded by crystal-clear lapping waters.

Health and wellness are fought for on the battlefields of daily life - amid the noise, pollution, chaos, complication, casualties and compromise we face every day.

And within tangled networks of relationships. In thick scrums of people.

The previous two columns in this series have navigated individual, personal journeys towards health and wellness.

This time, the focus is on the “us”, together. The social context.

The road towards any goal is often lonely, you see. Including the road to health and wellness.

So I’m reminded of what appears to be so essential, for each of our journeys. Those words above: courage, accountability, loyalty, tenacity, love.

I’m reminded of a movie, starring Gene Hackman and Owen Wilson: Behind Enemy Lines.

That is exactly where many of us find ourselves, regarding our health and wellness - behind enemy lines. In grave danger, surrounded by enemies such as poor lifestyle, compromised physical condition and disease.

Sometimes, we simply can’t summon the strength to escape. We desperately need a mentor, a father, a friend, to summon the courage, and say: “I will not desert you. I will not abandon you. I’m coming to get you.”

In the US Marines, they promise each other simply, profoundly: “Leave no man behind”.

My thesis here is as simple, and as profound: to enable us each to walk a journey to health and wellness, we need fierce friends. Who will see our frailty, and, courageously, will hold us to account, show real loyalty, stand by us tenaciously, as acts of deep love.

To wrap up: no man is an island. Health and wellness is a team sport.

Let us do it. Together.

This is written for a great friend and inspiration, who takes to new airwaves today - Ryan O’Connor on Heart FM. Let us walk this journey together, My Brother.

