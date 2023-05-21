Years ago the Cape Argus printed a letter in which I told President Zuma he was not in charge of South Africa. The message is evident, South Africa is not a sovereign nation and we should know we are a colony that is part of the “Imperial British/US/European Alliance”. Delusions of sovereignty are dispelled since a few whites and blacks own everything and the majority own nothing in our nation.

President Ramaphosa, our Colonial Administrator, knows our colonial status because an oddly dressed African-American with a bow tie, the envoy of the Imperial Alliance, told Ramaphosa our status. Sadly, the ANC was caught selling weapons to its Russian pals who are enemies of the Imperial Alliance. Also, on global news, an Indian youngster (neo-colonial) bypassed international protocol and spoke on behalf of the Imperial Alliance and told South Africa we upset our Imperial masters. We must now accept that the CIA – and who knows who else – operates in South Africa. Alternatively, we have agents in our intelligence services that report to the Imperial Alliance.

Already the Imperial Alliance warned China and India of ties with Russia. Since the Imperial Alliance cannot easily hurt India or China, it will hurt SA as a warning to others. Reality suggests we cannot fight the Imperial Alliance as our government cannot even combat increasing crime and corruption. It is immaterial who is right or wrong as we cannot win this fight. The Imperial Alliance invaded Iraq and Afghanistan and killed millions. The maniacs in charge send their own soldiers to certain death and they kill presidents, kings and organise rebellions and chaos globally.

The hypocrisy of the Imperial Alliance, who sell weapons to whomever, is not a good argument as they do not have integrity. Remember Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, Saddam Hussain of Iraq and Patricia Lumumba of Congo, etc. They killed their own President JF Kennedy and actively inspire weekly mass shootings at schools, etc. I suggest that the next time the ANC wants to help its Russian pals, sell the weapons to a third party and let them sell it forward. This is what other nations do, since deception is the name of the war game. To confirm, watch the movie Charlie Wilson’s War.

A kitten, no matter how cute, cannot fight a lion. We must apologise and pray the lion goes away. Who knows, should we apologise, the Imperial Alliance may help us fix our electricity issues. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

