The Israel, Hamas madness has to stop

What South Africa achieved almost two weeks ago cannot be ignored or underestimated. It was a bold move which set the stage for more dialogue towards the cessation of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians.

The fact that Hamas was the instigator that started all the trouble that has now resulted in the slaughter of Palestinians, which seems determined never to stop until the Palestinians are completely wiped from the face of the Earth, is complicated because the Israelis demand the release of the hostages that were taken by Hamas on October 7 before any talks about ceasefire, while Hamas is determined to hold on to the hostages, even though they continue to suffer untold devastation. There is no food, no water, no shelter as destroyed buildings have ended up being piles of rubble, and some of the deceased remain trapped and buried under the rubble. One can imagine how horrible the stench of death is. How can Hamas refuse to release the Israeli hostages so that talks between the warring parties can begin and peace be restored, although the deep anguish of the families lost in the war will forever haunt the survivors. There are already many orphans, many who are now crippled, having lost one or more limbs.

Before the war in Gaza, there were times I would wonder just what really happens when there is war. But I could never have imagined that people could turn out to be such savages. Unbelievable! Almighty God, Allah, have mercy on the world because right now the whole world is in turmoil. Peace is something that seems furthest from the minds of people, as they sadistically slaughter one another. Merciful God, we need your intervention to restore some peace. Only just more than a thousand Israelis were killed by Hamas, but in retaliation more than 26 000 Palestinians have been butchered indiscriminately; women, children, babies, civilians have suffered more than the military. The madness has to stop.

* Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus