There is a verse in the Qur’an that says: “O you who believe! Stand out firmly for God as witnesses to justice, and let not the hatred of others to you, make you swerve to wrong and depart from justice.” Similarly, Islam compels believers to ascertain the truth before commenting or judging.

Thus the lawlessness in South Africa and Cape Town needs context. The problems in the transport sector started when our railways began to unravel due to corruption, theft, vandalism and an inability to plan. Our railways have less capacity than during apartheid and we are in reality going backwards as a nation regarding public transportation. What is evident regarding the current taxi strike/violence/standoff, is that we cannot allow the lawlessness to continue.

Society cannot progress when a minority threatens the majority. The progress of the collective depends on all sectors of society fulfilling their duties. For example, when a taxi offloads commuters on the (N2) Nelson Mandela Boulevard at the Walmer Estate turn-off, it is illegal and dangerous. Giving a taxi driver a fine and he does it again and again, suggests the traffic fine does not work as behaviour change did not happen. The average speed on that road is 80km/h so when a taxi abruptly veers into traffic, what should law enforcement do?

Reason and logic imply the taxi be impounded as a fine does not work. For decades, we witnessed the taxi industry (black and brown) violate the rights and dignity of others. This abuse has become routine and as a society, we cannot allow this behaviour to continue. Already, we struggle with drunk drivers that refuse to rehabilitate as the stats increase. In 2022 more than 12 500 were killed on our roads. This excludes the thousands that are paraplegic, quadriplegic or had limbs amputated that are now receiving billions from taxpayers via the Road Accident Fund.

Those who believe in God must support truth and justice even when they do not like this for themselves. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.